Kairo Forbes is 10. Where did the time go? The kidfluencer, who is the daughter of the late legendary rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Mzansi's biggest female DJ and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, celebrated her two-digit birthday on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

Social media was awash with heartfelt messages for Kairo from her family, including mommy, DJ Zinhle, and glammy, Lynn Forbes.

DJ Zinhle pens emotional message

Anyone who follows DJ Zinhle knows how important her family is to her. The award-winning star took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming message for Kairo.

DJ Zinhle said she is lucky to be Kairo's mother and expressed her love for her first daughter. She wrote:

"Happy 10th Birthday, @kairo.forbes 💖 Ten years of wondering how I got so lucky to be your mom. I’ve never truly felt deserving of such a beautiful gift — but that’s the thing about God’s favour… it can’t be explained."

The reality television star also added that she and her husband, Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana, wish Kairo's father, AKA, who passed away in 2023, were still alive. She added:

"Bongani and I wish every day that your dad were still here. But we promise to do everything we can to fill your world with love, joy, and the kind of memories he would’ve been proud of.

SA wishes Kairo well on her birthday

Social media users flooded DJ Zinhle's post with heartfelt messages for Kairo on her 10th birthday. Many celebs, including Lady Du, K Naomi, Ayanda Thabethe, and Thembi Seete, also celebrated Kairo's special day.

@thabsie_sa commented:

"Happy Birthday, Sweet Girl. You have done incredible friend ♥️"

@knaomi wrote:

"Oh, Mama you are raising a Queen @djzinhle. Happy Birthday @kairo.forbes 🤍✨"

@ladydu_sa said:

"Mia’s favourite person 😍😍😍 oh thank you for raising such a beautiful young lady, she is sooo respectful, so humble. I love everything about her. I wish her a happy birthday. We love her too much ❤️❤️❤️"

@ayandathabethe added:

"Happy birthday, Kairo ❤️❤️❤️"

@maipato_ledimo added:

"Your Kids & taking the looks of their fathers🙌🏽 so unfair 😂❤️🫂…. Kairo looks exactly like Supamega… ekare tloha a re “composure, composure, mmmh know yourself”😂❤️….Happy Birthday to Queen Kai❤️"

@thembiseete said:

"Happy birthday, Nana♥️👑🌸🎂🎉🎉"

DJ Zinhle raves about Murdah Bongz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle posted a sweet video dedicated to the father of her children, Murdah Bongz. The couple of musicians bonded over their love for the arts in a Father's Day video.

DJ Zinhle received lots of love from her fans who chimed in on her Father's Day message to Murdah Bongz. People were raving about how much love DJ Zinhle showed Murdah Bongz.

