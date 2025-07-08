Murdah Bongz Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Stepdaughter Kairo Forbes: “Happy Birthday, My Soul”
- Fans said Murdah Bongz is the "father that stepped up" after reading his sweet birthday message to Kairo Forbes
- The DJ/ producer's touching tribute to his stepdaughter and their cute pictures together had everybody feeling all fuzzy inside
- Kairo was showered with birthday love from social media users, who were moved to tears by Bongz' love for her
Fans were crying digital tears at the sweet birthday message Kairo Forbes received from Murdah Bongz.
Murdah Bongz shows love to Kairo Forbes
Kairo Forbes turned a year older, and like every other day, her loving family made her feel special.
Her stepdad, Murdah Bongz, is among the people who showed love to the award-winning kid-influencer, and his message struck a chord with many people online.
Having married DJ Zinhle in 2022, the former Black Motion member came into Kairo's life when she was already a young lady and while her late dad, AKA, was still alive.
On her 10th birthday on 8 July, Murdah Bongz posted a touching birthday message to his stepdaughter on his Instagram page and said she was a blessing in his life:
"Happy birthday, my soul. Words can’t describe how much I love you. You're a blessing that came into my life and made it endlessly beautiful."
Bongz shared several throwback pictures from when Kairo was younger, to some of their cute moments together:
South Africa shows love to Kairo Forbes
Mzansi is touched by Murdah Bongz' sweet message, and showered Kairo with birthday love:
South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:
"I love you guys."
_happysimelane wrote:
"This is so beautiful! Happy birthday, baby girl."
nocxymabika posted:
"Now my eyes are filled with tears."
iamphionakatz showed love to Murdah Bongz:
"Awww, there's no greater love than that of a father that steps up. Happy birthday, Kairo."
zeembungu added:
"Happy birthday, baby Kai, I hope you blossom into a beautiful flower."
nolo__le responded:
"Happy birthday, Kairo. Our baby is 10years old! We appreciate you, sbali, for loving and raising our Kairo."
ngcobo.kayise commented:
"This is absolutely beautiful and highly appreciated. I struggle to heal from the passing of AKA, for Kairo's sake; he dearly loved his daughter, that's where he was complete. Happy birthday, niece. God bless you abundantly, Daddy Bongz."
i_ammiss_t added:
"Happy birthday, Nana. From my fingers to God's eyes, wishing nothing but beauty and abundant blessings."
khensk was emotional:
"This is so touching. I know wherever AKA is, he is smiling and comforted knowing his daughter is in good hands."
