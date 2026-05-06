Fans roasted Kabza De Small after a photo surfaced where the star had an unusual fashion moment that left everyone asking questions

It's not every day that you see someone wearing joggers with dress shoes, and the Amapiano star casually rocked the unique fit while posing for a photo with his peers

Mzansi couldn't help but question the star's style, while others wondered whether the image was real or AI-generated

Kabza De Small was pictured wearing a bizarre outfit. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small found himself at the centre of a social media roast after his bizarre fashion choice left fans doing a double-take.

The Amapiano king, usually known for setting the bar with high-end designer streetwear, found himself breaking fashion rules and was spotted casually rocking an unconventional pairing of sporty joggers and formal dress shoes, aka "sharp nose."

The viral image, which features the star posing alongside Vulela Maweekend and Dlala Thukzin, saw all three men in casual clothes, posing at a carwash.

While some followers were quick to roast the unique look, others were so baffled by the outfit that they questioned whether the photo was a genuine fashion fail or just another convincing AI-generated prank. Turns out that the Imithandazo hitmaker was the latest victim of AI manipulation.

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An AI-generated photo of Kabza De Small wearing joggers and formal dress shoes went viral. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

In the original picture, Kabza wore chunky white slides with white socks, a look far more aligned with his signature relaxed, high-end aesthetic. However, the viral photo was so convincing that it proved just how easily AI can stir up a frenzy and send the online fashion police over the edge.

Reminiscent of Black Coffee's once-viral photo rocking a similar outfit, some fans joked that Kabza's "smart casual" look may be one of the latest trends among Mzansi's elite.

The pairing of joggers with formal dress shoes left even his most loyal followers scratching their heads, with the comment section flooded by fans wondering if the King of Amapiano had finally missed the mark or was merely pulling their legs.

See the original and edited photos of Kabza De Small below.

Social media reacts to Kabza De Small's bizarre outfit

Fans were in stitches at the DJ/ producer's look. Read some of their comments below.

MohaleMotaung_ joked:

"My brother is being stressed by the Scorpion Kings event."

R_SelloR reacted:

"Heban, Kabza. Sharp nose with track pants? Diabolical."

SivuyileGotyana noted:

"Unrelated, but my GOAT wears a lot of basic clothes that cost an arm and a leg.'

Mzansi was in stitches over Kabza De Small's bizarre look. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

FokisaGP said:

"And he knows what he's doing, funny guy this one."

Mageba_wav was in stitches:

"What’s wrong with Kabza?"

_de_songs was in disbelief:

"This can’t be right."

MaKhumalo's bold dress fails to impress

In more fashion fails, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's bold dress.

The businesswoman and reality TV personality showcased a unique dress for a special occasion; however, many social media users were not impressed with her look, labelling it as an epic fail, far from her usual glamorous style.

Source: Briefly News