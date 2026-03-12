An old picture of Black Coffee recently resurfaced online and had the DJ roasted on social media

Online users grilled Coffee's unusual outfit, which comprised sweatpants and formal shoes, an ensemble that's far from his current aesthetic

The photo resurfaced on the DJ's 50th birthday, and while fans celebrated his big day, the fashion police could not ignore his throwback fashion choices

Throwback photo of Black Coffee's outfit gets Mzansi talking. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee found himself trending on social media on his milestone birthday, and it wasn't over the celebrity birthday wishes or international trips.

On 11 March 2026, an old photo posted by the DJ resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where he posed with Chymamusique after finally meeting at an event.

"Finally met @Chymamusique #Deepinthecity."

Taken on 4 April 2021, the men posed with Coffee's arm around Chyma's shoulder, while the Limpopo-born DJ offered a friendly smile at the camera. However, what stood out for many in the comment section was Black Coffee's outfit.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ/ producer kept things casual with grey sweatpants and a black T-shirt. Taking "smart casual" to the extreme, he paired the look with black formal shoes, the ultimate "business on the bottom, party on the top."

While it was clear from both men's outfits that the event was a casual setting, with Chymamusique wearing jeans, an orange T-shirt and sneakers, the addition of the formal shoes in Coffee's outfit left many social media users scratching their heads in confusion.

Several fans playfully asked if the DJ had been interrupted mid-change or if he had simply forgotten to switch his shoes after a meeting earlier that day. Others joked that they may not understand the aesthetic simply because they aren't as rich as him.

While his 2021 fashion choices might not have aged as well as his music, they highlight the relatable, human side of the man who has since become a fixture at global fashion weeks and luxury brand campaigns.

See Black Coffee's photo and his most recent looks below.

Social media reacts to Black Coffee's outfit

The jokes were flying, and online users grilled Black Coffee like a steak over his "smart casual" ensemble.

Bucie_Luthuli joked:

"Maybe it's fashionable in Ibiza."

Reginald_Kgosi said:

"This is the price you pay for being fashion-forward if the style doesn't blow up."

tlokwa__ was in stitches:

"Did I not die? Coffee's fashion style dusts me all the time! High fashion isn’t meant for everyone."

not_UncleP reacted:

"What a diabolical fit."

Ketso28 joked:

"I’ve never seen anyone wear sweat pants with the 'Praise the Lord' shoes."

_makho_ZA asked Black Coffee:

"Grootman, what were you wearing?"

guluvabynature reacted:

"@SAPoliceService, please arrest him for that outfit."

Neezy_Nations noted:

"This is that fit you can only rock when you're wealthy, 'cause we can't say you're wearing formal shoes with sweatpants, 'cause you don't have any money."

Online users roasted Black Coffee's outfit. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

