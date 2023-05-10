Black Coffee’s background forced him to drop out of Technical Natal, which is now known as the Durban University of Technology

The Grammy Award-winning musician chose to use the little he had to turn his dreams into reality

Last year, Black Coffee broke a record and made it into history books when he bagged a Grammy Award for his seventh studio record, Subconsciously

DJ Black Coffee's deejaying talent has earned him a spot as one of the most famous celebrities in Mzansi and made it impossible to discuss rags-to-riches stories without adding his name to the list.

DJ Black Coffee's rags-to-riches story is truly inspiring. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images and GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images

When Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as DJ Black Coffee, dropped out of college due to financial difficulties, he had nothing but a dream.

DJ Black Coffee used his cousin's equipment

To this day, the musician credits being part of his cousin’s sound system crew for initiating his deejaying career. He also didn’t want to be held back by his disadvantaged background.

In an interview with with British electronic dance and clubbing magazine, Mixmag, Black Coffee said:

“If I kept saying ‘I don’t have a studio, I don’t have DJ equipment,’ I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere."

Nkosinathi’s breakthrough came with his debut self-titled album, Black Coffee, which incorporated elements of R&B and jazz. He launched it in 2005 under his own record label, Soulistic Music, with the little that he had.

“I always tell the youngsters: you don’t need to own that equipment. Do what you can, find a friend with equipment, find a club where you can practice, go play free gigs in venues.

"Make things happen. The equipment is not everything, everything is just the wheel – you need a stronger wheel, then things will fall into place.”

Black Coffee went from being a backup singer living in a residence that lacked essentials such as proper sanitation and running water to living a lavish lifestyle, driving expensive cars and owning private jets.

His part of his daily chores as a child growing up in Mthatha, Eastern Cape included milking his grandmother’s cows.

DJ Black Coffee's net worth

According to Forbes, the internationally-renowned star now boasts an estimated net worth of $60 million. Apart from being a DJ, he has also established himself as an entrepreneur.

Youth Village reported that Black Coffee invests in sectors such as cleaning companies, restaurants and healthcare solutions.

DJ Black Coffee takes home a Grammy Award

With over two decades of going from success to success, Maphumulo made it into history books last year when he won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

According to the BBC, Black Coffee is the first African artist to win under this category.

Taking to social media in April last year, he dedicated his prestigious award to his kids in an Instagram post.

“This award is dedicated to my kids, who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me,” DJ Black Coffee wrote in his caption.

@Keezy_za is inspired and commented:

“I can do it too.”

