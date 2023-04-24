Nota Baloyi stirs up controversy on Twitter with derogatory comments about Black Coffee's disability in resurfaced clip

The backlash against Nota Baloyi for insensitive remarks about Black Coffee's disability and comparison to Master KG

Black Coffee's fans come to his defence after Nota Baloyi's disrespectful comments on social media

Nota Baloyi attacks Black Coffee in a resurfaced video. Images: @realblackcoffee, @lavidanota

Nota Baloyi, known for his controversial online behaviour, has stirred up controversy once again on Twitter.

In a resurfaced clip, he compared Grammy-award-winning DJ Black Coffee to Master KG, stating that Black Coffee doesn't live up to the same standards.

Nota tears into Black Coffee

The video which was posted by @ThisIsColbert was captioned:

"#NOTA - Black Coffee is famous because he plays with one-hand. - He's a bad example, not a great role model - He feels he's untouchable because of his disability. - Who's Coffee compared to Master KG? - He doesn't have a song as good as Ngud', Spirit Nandipha Katlego Cassper"

Nota also made derogatory comments about Black Coffee's disability, suggesting that he is only famous because he DJs with one hand and feels "untouchable" because of it.

Tweeps come to the defence of Coffee

This has sparked a backlash from Black Coffee's fans, who have come to his defence against Nota's insensitive remarks.

@Leo_Kusta said:

BC with his disability never sit back and wait for government grant....so NOTA must swallow his pill and stop making mockery of other people's plight..nxa!

@CoreLoner tweeted:

"It's easy to disrespect people these days."

@Amina20382271 said:

"Nota you got hidden agenda with black coffee, why compare the two of them. black coffee and master kg are not the same and will never be the same. Cleanse your heart my brother and don't make others your stepping ladder. As for disability it got nothing to do with u."

@ImranKhalidZA tweeted:

"Why are we giving this #NOTA guy attention?"

@RamabuKhomotso said:

"People like this are the reason am always off media .Always negative energy."

@SKHoldings1 said:

"So this guy says Busi was erased from Superman and that somehow discredits Coffla,fine seeing that Nomcebo suffered the same fate on Jerusalema ,with the same thought process this man has contradicted himself."

@Nkunzi93 wrote:

"Eyi lolova hlezi eGoboza! He needs induku manje and to be banned from podcasts.i dont know why people keep entertaining him because we can clearly hear and see that “it doesnt say cousin”."

