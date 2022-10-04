It's going to take a while for Mzansi to forget how Cassper Nyovest knocked out Priddy Ugly in a boxing match

The rappers faced each other in a highly anticipated celebrity boxing match on Saturday 1 October

The match did not last long as Priddy Ugly was defeated in the first round; peeps are still making fun of the rapper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Twitter users are still trolling Priddy Ugly for being knocked out in the first round of his boxing match against Cassper Nyovest.

Twitter users are still making fun of Priddy Ugly after losing the boxing match against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @priddy_ugly.

Source: Instagram

The rapper shot to the top of Twitter trends after the match on Saturday 1 October at the Sun Arena in Pretoria

Twitter users shared hilarious memes while making fun of the Rap Relay rapper. Priddy Ugly's wife, Bontle Modiselle, also caught strays as she charted Twitter trends.

@Ashiington said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This rather embarrassing for Priddy Ugly. He couldn’t even last just one full round."

@_ShaunKeyz noted:

"Priddy Ugly is a motivational speaker now, Cassper did him dirty.."

@Sako_za said:

"The respect I have for people who show up and try their best. Priddy Ugly showed up and tried and for that big up to him. Congrats to Cass."

@Sbuda_Love noted:

"Imagine being hit so hard that you land on your back, when you look up you spot your wife Bontle taking a video. I really don't think Priddy Ugly went to sleep at their house last night. He definitely went to his mamma house in the East Rand."

@_Viwe_ added:

"Cassper beat Priddy Ugly in a boxing match and that went to go perform at Back To The City? Wild."

Major League DJz hint that they were rubbing shoulders with Kanye West in Paris: "Major Moves"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that the Major League DJz might not be big on posting their major moves on social media, but they are becoming the greatest music stars of our time.

Bandile and Banele Mbere, known professionally as The Major League DJs, have been credited for putting Amapiano on the international scene. The stars, who are always booked and busy, proved that they were on a winning streak when they signed to Atlantic Records.

The music duo also had Mzansi beaming with pride after their fiery performance at Coachella Festival. Taking to their social media account, the BET award-nominated DJs revealed that they were hanging out with American rapper and designer Kanye West.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News