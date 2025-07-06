South African tactician Shaun Bartlett has explained why African clubs failed to make the knockout stages at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

Four clubs, Al Ahly, Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club, represented Africa in the first edition of the expanded tournament by the football governing body

Bartlett on African club's struggle at FIFA CWC

Bartlett in a recent interview pointed out some of the things African clubs are still missing after all of the four teams crashed out in the group stage.

"The biggest issue I’ve noticed with African teams is something we've often discussed in the Betway Premiership, our conversion rate in front of goal is simply too low," Bartlett said on the OmniAudioAfrica YouTube channel.

"You can't create 14 chances in a game and only get two shots on target. At the higher levels of football, whether on the continent or internationally—those fine margins make all the difference."

The former Kaizer Chiefs player hailed Cassius Mailula and Thembinkosi Lorch for their performance at the competition, and acknowledged the pool of talent in African football.

"Take Wydad for example. Players like Cassius Mailula and Thembinkosi Lorch were outstanding, especially Lorch, who really made a name for himself with his performance."

"We have immense talent across Africa, but the key lies in developing it from an early age. When it comes to finishing and decision-making in front of goal, those are skills that must be taught young. What you learn at that stage stays with you throughout your career. That’s an area where we still need to improve."

