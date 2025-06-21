Mamelodi Sundowns suffered their first defeat at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening.

Dortmund defeats Mamelodi Sundowns

It was a close start between both teams in the opening 10 minutes of play, but it was Mamelodi Sundowns that drew first blood in the 11th minute courtesy of Ribeiro.

The Sundowns star raced into space on the pitch while showing impressive skill. He smoothly dribbled past the defenders and tucked the ball into the back of the net to secure the lead for the Brazilians.

Five minutes after Ribeiro's goal, Ronwen Williams made a silly mistake as he passed the ball to Felix Nmecha, who made no mistake in putting the ball in the net to draw Dortmund level.

In the 24th minute, Tashreeq Matthews displayed impressive pace as he broke into space, making a strong run towards the goal, but his ball aimed at Rayners failed to connect with the South African striker.

Ribeiro showed great skill as he dribbled past a Dortmund defender and unleashed a shot at goal, but his effort was blocked and deflected for a corner.

The Bundesliga giants took the lead in the 33rd minute after Guirassy headed the ball past Williams in Sundowns' goal.

Just before the half-time break, Jude Bellingham's younger brother, Jobe, got his first goal for Dortmund to give the German side a 3-1 lead going into the second half.

The second half started as the first half ended, with Dortmund being the better side. The pressure paid off for the European side on the hour mark after Khuliso Mudau put the ball into his own net after trying to keep out a cross.

There was a quick response from Sundowns two minutes later as Rayners scored his second goal of the tournament after a wonderful free-kick from Teboho Mokoena.

Cardoso brought on new players as Masandawana continued to search for goals, and the substitution paid off after two substitutes, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Lebo Mothiba, combined to make the scoreline 4-3 in the 90th minute.

