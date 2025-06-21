“It’s never easy to concede a goal like that, but we’re a team that takes risks,” Williams said. “Before I received the ball, I saw Tebza in position, but he got a call from Marcelo to move away. It was just one of those unfortunate moments—but we learn from it and move forward.”

Reflecting on the level of competition, he added:

“There isn’t a huge gap in intensity or physicality. We showed that we can compete. Yes, they might be physically stronger, but it all comes down to mentality. If your mindset is right, you can go toe-to-toe with the best—and that’s exactly what we did.”

Williams praised his teammates for their performance:

“We had great chances in the first half. I’m incredibly proud of the boys—the effort, the desire, the fight. The gap isn’t as big as people think, and we proved that once again.”

He also acknowledged the costly nature of mistakes at this level:

“Of course it’s disappointing. That was the key message this week: at this level, mistakes get punished. Unfortunately, all their goals came from our own errors. In the PSL, you can sometimes get away with those—but not here.”

“Still, we shouldn’t be too tough on ourselves. We played our football, we stuck to our identity. Big credit to the boys—there are a lot of lessons we can take from this, and we’ll grow from it.”

