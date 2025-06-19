Sechaba Mofokeng has openly called for his son, Relebohile, to leave the Betway Premiership and move to Europe for the 2025/26 season

Despite growing interest, Sechaba insists a move to Saudi Arabia is off the table, saying Rele needs UEFA competition experience, not just money

Mofokeng’s father remains confident that his son can succeed in top European leagues like Spain, France, or England, and prays for the opportunity daily

Sechaba Mofokeng, the father of Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng, has publicly expressed his strong desire to see his son leave the Betway Premiership and chase a dream move to Europe ahead of the 2025/26 season.

"Rele Must Leave SA" : Orlando Pirates Star Urged to Join Europe by His Father

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive feature on Diski Dads in Soccer Laduma edition 1429, Sechaba made it clear that he believes Relebohile’s future lies abroad, where he can grow and compete on the biggest stage.

“My biggest wish is to see Rele overseas in 2025/26. I’m praying every day. I don’t want to see him in the Betway Premiership again this season. I know God will answer my prayers,” he said.

European dream preferred over Middle East money

While the 20-year-old winger continues to attract attention, including from Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa, his father has ruled out any move to the Middle East, insisting it’s too early in Rele’s career to prioritise money over growth.

“Anywhere. Spain, England, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Switzerland — Rele can play. I believe that with all my heart. Take him to Barcelona? He can play. PSG? He can play. Any country. I’ll be happy — but not Saudi Arabia,” Sechaba stressed.

He added that UEFA competitions should be the primary focus at this stage.

“Not yet. He’s still young. He needs to compete in UEFA competitions. If he goes to Saudi now, he won’t experience that. Yes, he’d be rich — but happiness is more important. You can have all the money in the world, but if you’re not happy, it’s worthless.”

Mofokeng remains a hot topic in South African football

Relebohile Mofokeng has been one of the standout names in the Premier Soccer League this past season, with his creativity, maturity and vision making him one of Orlando Pirates' most valuable assets.

As speculation around his future grows, the calls for him to take the next step in his career continue to mount, with his father leading the charge for a move abroad.

Orlando Pirates to face English club

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are set to face an English League One side on 11 July 2025 in Marbella, Spain, as part of their European pre-season tour.

The fixture marks the first confirmed match in preparation for the 2025/26 season, following the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro.

Pirates are expected to announce a new coach and unveil fresh signings before departing for Europe. Last year’s pre-season games against top international clubs highlighted the Soweto giants' growing ambition on the global stage.

