KWAZULU-NATAL – Three members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended.

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The Hawks have suspended three KZN officers, including Colonel Gavin Jacobs. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Brigadier Campbell Msizi Nyuswa, Colonel Gavin Jacobs and Lieutenant-Colonel Kwazikwakhe Goodenough Sibiya now face disciplinary action as well. Brigadier Nyuswa is the Provincial Commander of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit (SOCI) for the Hawks, Colonel Jacobs is the Unit Commander of the Durban SOCI, and Lieutenant Colonel Sibiya is an officer in the unit.

The trio were suspended after over half a tonne of cocaine disappeared under their watch. The cocaine, valued at over R200 million, was stolen from a Hawks storage site in Port Shepstone in November 2021. The site reportedly had no alarm system or surveillance cameras.

The theft has been a focal point of testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry recently. Both Colonel Jacobs and Lieutenant Colonel Sibiya appeared before the Commission, where they were grilled about the theft.

Source: Briefly News