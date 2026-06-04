A brand-new R200-million shopping centre is set to open near Steelpoort in Limpopo in September 2026. The Malekane Mall, located in Ga-Malekana along the R555 corridor, will bring around 65 stores to a community that has long had to travel far for basic retail. Residents have taken to social media to share their excitement, with one wish echoing loudest.

Pictures of the development of the Malekane Mall. Images: Cairnmead and Malekane Mall

Source: Facebook

The 18,500m² development is a big deal for locals in the Greater Tubatse area. People living near the Bushveld Mining Complex have had limited access to proper retail for years. The nearest options, Jane Furse and Burgersfort, have never been close enough to be convenient.

Finally, options closer to home

The new mall will serve both community members and the thousands of mineworkers employed in the area. Mines such as Two Rivers, Mototolo, and Booysendal have built a strong local economy. That economic activity is exactly what makes this development viable in the long term.

Shoppers can expect food, fashion and banking options under one roof. Around 800 parking bays will make the centre easy to access. A new steel bridge and road upgrades worth about R127 million are also part of the plan.

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Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive. One resident begged for a Woolworths Food store specifically. Others were cautiously optimistic, hoping it would be a proper mall and not just a small retail crossing. The community’s patience may finally be paying off.

Watch the development in the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News