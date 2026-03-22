A UK travel content creator visited Canal Walk in Cape Town and could not believe what South African malls have figured out that the rest of the world has not

She spent over an hour shopping in Cotton On while her husband sat completely unbothered watching football

South Africans flooded the comments agreeing that this is one of the best things about SA malls

A UK woman taking pictures while travelling. Images: @Okay Kara Travels

Source: Facebook

A UK travel content creator found one very good reason to love South African malls, and it had nothing to do with the shopping. Kara, who goes by @Okay Kara Travels on Facebook, posted the video on 19 January 2026 after a visit to Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. She went on to explain:

"Luke didn't even notice that I was in Cotton On for over an hour. It's like having a creche for grown men! Oh look honey, there's football on. Win win win! South Africa, you are AMAZING."

In the video, Kara showed herself saying goodbye to her husband Luke, who was parked in front of one of the large TV screens showing live football inside the mall. She then headed off to browse Cotton On on her own, tried on outfits and checked out. She was completely unbothered and unhurried. By the time she came back, Luke was still in the exact same spot, still watching the game. From Kara's clip and her words, it was clear that this is not something you would find in a UK shopping centre.

Canal Walk in Cape Town's Century City is one of Africa's largest shopping centres, home to over 400 local and international brands. Beyond the shops, it offers a Nu Metro cinema, a Wonderland game centre, go-karting and a wide range of restaurants and cafes. The mall is also known for its Cape Venetian architecture and its location near the Intaka Island nature reserve. The massive mall is one of the most popular destinations for both locals and tourists visiting Cape Town.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

Mzansi amused with UK woman

South Africans could relate and were very much in agreement with her opinion in the comments section on Facebook user @Okay Kara Travels' clip:

@Tyrone Andrew wrote:

"Most of the malls in SA have crèches for our men."

@Danyaal Frost said:

"You could shop for nine hours straight and I guarantee you will find your man in the exact same spot."

@Babalo Bongz added:

"Let the man be at peace."

@Drinkme Za Drinkme Za replied:

"Just add a cold beer."

@Drinkme Za Drinkme Za also said:

"Beautiful in the white dress."

TV screens showing a soccer game in Cape Town's Canal Walk. Images: @Okay Kara Travels

Source: Facebook

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A UK content creator who has visited South Africa 11 times sat down to give his honest take on the country.

Source: Briefly News