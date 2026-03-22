“South Africa, You Are Amazing”: UK Woman Praises Cape Town Mall for TV Screens in Shopping Areas
- A UK travel content creator visited Canal Walk in Cape Town and could not believe what South African malls have figured out that the rest of the world has not
- She spent over an hour shopping in Cotton On while her husband sat completely unbothered watching football
- South Africans flooded the comments agreeing that this is one of the best things about SA malls
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A UK travel content creator found one very good reason to love South African malls, and it had nothing to do with the shopping. Kara, who goes by @Okay Kara Travels on Facebook, posted the video on 19 January 2026 after a visit to Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. She went on to explain:
"Luke didn't even notice that I was in Cotton On for over an hour. It's like having a creche for grown men! Oh look honey, there's football on. Win win win! South Africa, you are AMAZING."
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In the video, Kara showed herself saying goodbye to her husband Luke, who was parked in front of one of the large TV screens showing live football inside the mall. She then headed off to browse Cotton On on her own, tried on outfits and checked out. She was completely unbothered and unhurried. By the time she came back, Luke was still in the exact same spot, still watching the game. From Kara's clip and her words, it was clear that this is not something you would find in a UK shopping centre.
Canal Walk in Cape Town's Century City is one of Africa's largest shopping centres, home to over 400 local and international brands. Beyond the shops, it offers a Nu Metro cinema, a Wonderland game centre, go-karting and a wide range of restaurants and cafes. The mall is also known for its Cape Venetian architecture and its location near the Intaka Island nature reserve. The massive mall is one of the most popular destinations for both locals and tourists visiting Cape Town.
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Watch the Facebook clip here.
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South Africans could relate and were very much in agreement with her opinion in the comments section on Facebook user @Okay Kara Travels' clip:
@Tyrone Andrew wrote:
"Most of the malls in SA have crèches for our men."
@Danyaal Frost said:
"You could shop for nine hours straight and I guarantee you will find your man in the exact same spot."
@Babalo Bongz added:
"Let the man be at peace."
@Drinkme Za Drinkme Za replied:
"Just add a cold beer."
@Drinkme Za Drinkme Za also said:
"Beautiful in the white dress."
More on UK citizens in the headlines
- Briefly News recently reported on a UK tourist who tried Nando's in South Africa for the first time and had one very note to make about it versus the UK version.
- One UK university's students rushed for vaccines as suspected meningitis cases spread across a campus.
- A UK content creator who has visited South Africa 11 times sat down to give his honest take on the country.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za