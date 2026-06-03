Global fitness racing competition, Hyrox, made a huge financial impact during its recent event in South Africa

With an estimated thousands of participants, the event may have generated substantial revenue for organisers

Financial analysis shared by creators, FinPlan (@finplan.southafrica) highlighted the potential scale of the event's earnings

A man shared estimates of how much Hyrox may have made. Image: @finplan.southafrica

Source: TikTok

The man's estimates indicated a multi-million rand turnout driven by entry fees and high-value service packages. The event is a trend in the fitness industry, where the experience of professional competition has created a highly profitable business model.

Recent calculations by @finplan.southafrica based on the event’s scale suggest that organisers secured significant revenue through ticket sales and ancillary streams. Entry fees were reported to be approximately R1,500 per participant, a price point that places Hyrox among the most expensive mass-participation fitness events in the country. The TikTokker calculated that their revenue was R9, 983, 400, estimating that nearly 8, 000 participated, as Hyrox does not disclose how many participants took part. For speculators, Hyrox is R175; if each participant had at least one person supporting them, they made R1, 3 million. Beyond registration, additional revenue streams such as official photography packages, on-site physical therapy, and more, potentially generate more than half a R500 000. Hyrox has not released any data regarding their official earnings. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by Hyrox

Unlike traditional prize-based competitions, Hyrox focuses on a high-intensity circuit that combines running with movements, effectively charging athletes for the opportunity to test their personal limits. The financial success of the event has been met with divided reactions among South Africans, with much of the online discourse expressing amazement at the business model. Read the comments below:

Hyrox's potential earnings sparked buzz, and online users were divided. Image: @hyroxsa

Source: Instagram

enerossouw commented:

"What about all the gym equipment, venue costs, and tech used to track the athletes?"

m.andy66 wrote:

"This is more expensive than I thought an entry R1500😳"

neo.rose.phiri wondered:

"Why do people do this? I thought there were prices to be won❗️🤔"

Brendyn Zachary remarked:

"Wait wait, wait, people PAY to run? Wow, you can make money doing anything these days, hey."

William said:

"I'm the DJ for the Planet Fitness Hyrox such a privilege to be part of this platform."

paemm was stunned:

"Hyrox is too expensive, I’d rather go run the Comrades Marathon, you get your money's worth right there, plus it comes with a goody bag, t-shirt and cap, plus a medal when you finish."

rynoaspeling pointed out:

"You haven't taken into consideration the cost of the venue? Nasrec ain't cheap."

Luckyelelments added:

"You are missing out on the venue and equipment costs, which are millions in cost. The margins are not as high as you make them seem."

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Source: Briefly News