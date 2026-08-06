Young Footballer Dies After Lightning Strikes During Soccer Match in Thailand, 12 Injured
- A routine football match in Thailand ended in tragedy after a sudden weather emergency shocked players and spectators
- The incident has prompted renewed focus on lightning safety at outdoor sporting events across the region
- Tributes have poured in following the death of a young footballer whose career was only just taking off
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A football match in southern Thailand turned into a tragedy after a lightning strike killed one player and injured 12 others during a regional tournament. The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, where 24-year-old winger Sofwan Awae was playing for SAMCOLTS in the Golok Cup.
The young footballer, who had recently joined Thai third-tier club Yala FC, suffered critical injuries after lightning struck the pitch during the match. Emergency teams responded immediately, but he could not be saved.
Police confirm death after emergency response
The Straits Times reports that the lightning strike occurred at around 5.30pm while the match between SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin was underway.
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Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt said emergency responders tried to save Awae after the lightning strike but he later died from his injuries. He added that medical teams made "every effort" to save the 24-year-old.
Police also confirmed that 12 other people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Yala FC leads tributes to Sofwan Awae
Videos circulating online appeared to capture the moment lightning struck near players before teammates rushed to Awae's aid.
The Independent reports that Yala FC expressed condolences to the player's family after the tragedy.
"We extend our condolences to the family of our new FC Yala player, Sofwan Awae," the club said.
The Football Association of Thailand also shared a message of sympathy following the incident.
Lightning dangers highlighted after Thailand football tragedy
The incident has renewed attention on the risks posed by severe weather during outdoor sporting events. Many sporting bodies suspend matches when lightning is detected nearby to reduce the danger to players, officials and spectators.
The death of Awae has left Thailand's football community mourning a promising player while raising fresh awareness about weather safety at football matches.
Curro Sandown mourns top 2024 academic achiever
Briefly News also reported that Curro Sandown announced the death of Emma De Waldon-Holmes, the school's 2024 Top 1 Academic Achiever.
The private school paid tribute to Emma, describing her as a dedicated, kind and exceptional young woman whose legacy would continue to inspire the school community.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).