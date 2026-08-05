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“Imagine Not Being South African”: Vibey School Kids’ Street Dance Impresses Mzansi
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“Imagine Not Being South African”: Vibey School Kids’ Street Dance Impresses Mzansi

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A young South African schoolboy was filmed dancing across a pedestrian crossing to Amapiano, with his friends joining in after they crossed
  • The boys showed off smooth, well-coordinated choreography that left viewers saying it was proudly South African
  • Mzansi viewers could not get enough, with many saying they watched the video multiple times

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His friends soon followed, delivering smooth, choreographed moves
A South African schoolboy turned heads after grooving across a zebra crossing to Amapiano. Image: Andy Legae
Source: Facebook

A South African schoolboy became the internet's favourite person this week after a video of him dancing across a pedestrian crossing went viral. The clip, posted on Facebook by Andy Legae on 3 August 2026, shows the young boy grooving to Amapiano as he made his way across the crossing.

Amapiano and school shoes

The moves were sharp, joyful and unmistakably South African. The boy's friends followed close behind, and once they reached the other side, the group broke into a full choreographed routine, moving in sync and wearing wide smiles throughout. What made the video stand out was not just one boy's moves, but the fact that the whole crew could dance.

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Every member of the group held his own, and the energy between them made it look effortless. Viewers said the choreography felt organic, not rehearsed, which made it even more impressive.

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Watch the schoolboys dance their way across the crossing in the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral schoolboy dance

The clip quickly gained traction online, with South Africans sharing it widely and many saying they lost count of how many times they replayed it.

User @Sidwel Thabo Makgatho wrote:

"Now I understand why we buy school shoes every three months."

User @Kagiso Tompane said:

"That last side slide was too clean🔥."

User @Thapelo Lennon shared:

"One thing I like about this is that the whole gang can dance."

User @Precious Letsoalo added:

"Played the video 10 times with goosebumps everywhere 🫣🫢🤣."

User @Nanan Nelisa said:

"There comes another one. Proudly South African dance."

User @Motho Batho summed it up best:

"Imagine not being South African 😔."

3 Briefly News articles about kids

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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