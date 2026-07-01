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“Children Have Feelings Too”: Zuluboy Pleads With Parents to Be Patient With Their Kids, SA Moved
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“Children Have Feelings Too”: Zuluboy Pleads With Parents to Be Patient With Their Kids, SA Moved

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A clever young boy, Zuluboy, has captured the hearts of many viewers with his profound insights on parenting and emotional awareness
  • The little boy urged adult guardians to practice patience and communicate with children rather than relying on harsh disciplinary actions
  • Widespread online audiences praised his emotional maturity, humorously declaring him the ultimate advisor for modern household dynamics

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The articulate speaker urged family members to practice gentle guidance and open communication within the household
A brilliant young boy shared some wise words regarding the emotional challenges faced by growing children. Image: Zuluboy
Source: Facebook

An adorable young boy from the Eastern Cape, Zuluboy, has gone viral on social media after delivering a powerful and thoughtful message about the emotional needs of young children. In a video shared on Facebook by user Lujabe Siphe on 30 June 2026, Zuluboy passionately advocated for open communication, love, and a deeper sense of mutual understanding between adults and young learners.

Encouraging patience and active communication

The five-year-old explained that adults often overlook the fact that children experience intense emotions and deserve their feelings to be validated. He highlighted that growing up involves a continuous learning curve, while acknowledging that children are bound to do wrong, guardians should provide gentle guidance rather than simply calling them naughty. He further advised parents to remain calm when children act out, emphasising the importance of checking in on their well-being during difficult moments.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Local viewers enthusiastically praised his clear reasoning, with several joking that he rightfully earned his popular title as the official teacher of all parents.

User @Buyie Gija asked:

"That's my #brilliantteacher. He said it loud and clear. Niyamva mos (you do hear him, right?)."

User @Thobeka Dwadwa added:

"Teacher sounds like he lived before and has returned. Yho, there's so much logic."

User @Precious Ellen joked:

"It's the facial expression for me. From now on, we won't take you for granted."

User @Zuzile Nyathi said:

"Yho! I wasn't ready for this one! ZB must be president of children's parliament."

User @Esther Shaningwa

"Children have big feelings, too."

User @Debra Michelle Wales commented:

"Well said, boy. Maparents, we mustn't shout at our kids. Did you hear? Communication is key, maparents. Wise words from our teacher. Yho, he is so ready for this term, all fired up."

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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