A young boy named Zuluboy stunned the online community after addressing the risks of too much screen time

He explained the physical damage caused by playing too much on a tablet and watching TV, sparking an intense online debate

Many viewers noted that they were guilty of what the toddler was cautioning people about, while others said he was full of wisdom

Zuluboy went viral for educating his followers on the dangers of electronic gadgets. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

The Eastern Cape’s favourite little teacher came through with another online lesson for both children and amaparents, earning high praise online.

The boy’s clip was shared on his mother’s Facebook account, Lujabe Siphe, on 9 April 2026, where it reached nearly 1K comments in just hours after it was posted.

Zuluboy responded to his mom’s question about the reasons why too much screen time was not good. He said watching too much TV or spending too much time on electronic gadgets damages the eyes.

Zuluboy explains why screen time must be limited

The wise toddler noted that by spending too much time inside the house on the TV or gadgets, one stood a chance of not being able to make friends. He also told Facebook user Lujabe Siphe that a person also misses spending time with family when they prioritise screen time too much. The four-year-old also explained that children end up not having enough time for their books and homework, and may also struggle to sleep.

Watch Zuluboy's Facebook reel below:

SA loves the wise toddler

The clip gained over 170K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were impressed by the boy’s intelligence. Many praised the young boy, saying they were also learning a lot from his teachings. Some were impressed by the words he used, calling him eloquent. One viewer said she immediately put her phone down after hearing Zuluboy’s caution to try to protect her eyes.

The toddler said children who prioritise screens often miss out on family time and struggle with their homework. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Tee Thiyane said:

“Even adults need to hear this, teacher.”

User @Nancy N Wa Thembani shared:

“As I put my tablet away after this comment, I'm at work. which means I was waiting for your teacher's advice 😎.”

User @Zuki Dilana Songo commented:

“When he used the word ‘distract,’ my jaw dropped immediately. You go, teacher wamaParents (of parents)💪❤️.”

User @Sarmarntha Moyo added:

“Wisdom is your new name.”

User @Bongani Ncube shared:

“Wow! This kid is just amazing! I see Prof. Zuluboy, I see a future Madlanga Commission known as the Zuluboy Commission. Super smart boy! The way he opens his eyes; his body language, Oh, wow!”

User @Ntokoh Feh Maphumulo said:

“Not me turning away from the phone 😩trying to protect my eyesight.”

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy.

Zuluboy captured the nation's attention after expressing concerns about his 2025 teacher's academic progress after she did not move with them to the next grade.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Zuluboy gushed over his multilingual teacher while expressing that he had no interest in only speaking English and advised his followers, "amaparents" to learn at least three languages.

Source: Briefly News