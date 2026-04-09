A young, adorable girl drove her mini electric car through a KFC drive-thru and successfully placed her own order

KFC staff at the restaurant played along kindly, helping her complete the full experience from ordering to collection

The video went viral as it warmed hearts online, with many praising the moment as wholesome and memorable

Sometimes it’s the simplest moments that end up meaning the most. A quick outing turned into something unexpectedly wholesome, and people couldn’t get enough of it. It wasn’t just about what happened, but how it made people feel.

The picture on the left showed the young girl paying. Image: @sisiphondlovukazi

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video shared by @sisiphondlovukazi on 8 April 2026 showed her young daughter confidently ordering food at a KFC drive-thru in Dobsonville, all while driving her own mini electric toy car. The clip quickly went viral for its cuteness and creativity.

In the video, the little girl approached the speaker and placed her order on her own, with the staff responding kindly and playing along. She then carefully drove to the next window to make her payment before finally receiving her ice cream, completing the full drive-thru experience.

Adorable mini car moment won hearts

Her mother, user @sisiphondlovukazi, explained that the moment was part of healing her inner child through her daughter, wanting to create joyful and memorable experiences. She also thanked the KFC staff for being patient and supportive throughout the interaction.

Social media users were touched by the moment, praising both the child’s confidence and the kindness of the staff. Many said it was refreshing to see such a wholesome interaction, with others wishing for similar experiences for their own children.

The screenshot on the left showed the young girl navigating a drive-thru. Image: @sisiphondlovukazi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Miss Vee wrote:

“Constantia Kloof Primary School is a brilliant school, but the homework is a lot.”

sweetchilli wrote:

“This is such a lovely gift, you’re the best.”

ETERNAL LOVE wrote:

“She made my morning, and the cars behind her were so patient and respectful.”

NuNu wrote:

“Let’s appreciate the KFC staff.”

Spoiled Brat Sa Modimo wrote:

“This is the best, little BMW girl.”

Black Diamond wrote:

“Her confidence… driving with her baby is so funny and cute.”

Zinhlezamangwanya wrote:

“I love this. My 2-year-old has toy cars but doesn’t want them; he wants a bicycle.”

Remo Handcrafted wrote:

“This is very cute, but please don’t try to fix teenage mistakes through her when she grows up.”

Jeni babes wrote:

“Your child has so much style.”

Cole_Mo wrote:

“I thought I was the only one who heals their inner child by making kids happy.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about drive-thru moments

A woman posted a TikTok video experiencing a new drive-thru at a popular South African family restaurant, leaving Mzansi divided.

A video shared on social media shows two women reacting as an impatient taxi driver cuts the queue at a Chicken Licken drive-thru.

A woman on Instagram shared a clip of what she called Afrikaner 'cowboys' at a drive-thru at McDonald's, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News