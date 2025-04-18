A video shared on social media shows two women reacting as an impatient taxi driver cuts the queue at a Chicken Licken drive-thru

South African taxi drivers have been known for aggressive driving behaviour, with previous studies identifying thirteen different types of dangerous manoeuvres

The footage sparked diverse reactions from viewers, with some finding humour in the situation while others expressed frustration about taxi drivers' disregard for road rules

Two women experienced a bizarre situation at a Chicken Licken drive-thru. Images: @freshmenmag and fstop123/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Two women were left completely stunned after witnessing something unusual at a Chicken Licken drive-thru when a taxi driver decided to jump the queue. The video was shared mid-April by content creator @freshmenmag, a media company from Johannesburg that regularly posts content on their Facebook page. In the clip, the women can be heard expressing their disbelief as the taxi driver, who was initially behind them in the queue, suddenly overtook them in what should have been a single-lane system.

"So we had to drive-thru at Chicken Licken, and there's this taxi driver who was behind us and he's so impatient, he wants to overtake, like is that even possible?" one woman can be heard saying in the video.

The women were following the normal drive-thru procedure where customers typically queue in a single lane, place their order at one window, pay for it, and then collect their food at the next window. However, the taxi driver disrupted this system by cutting the queue and positioning himself ahead of them.

What made the situation even more confusing for the women was how the order system would work since they had placed their order before the taxi driver. Despite this, the taxi driver proceeded to the collection window and handed over his payment slip, leaving the women wondering if he would get served before them.

Taxi driving behaviour in South Africa

This incident reflects broader concerns about taxi driving behaviour in South Africa. A study conducted in Cape Town found that taxi drivers are more likely to drive dangerously than other people on the road. The research found thirteen different types of aggressive driving, ranging from small rule-breaking to really dangerous driving moves.

The study, which asked many different road users what they thought, suggests that angry and confrontational driving by taxi operators happens a lot across South African roads. When taxi drivers themselves filled out surveys about their driving, they admitted that they often drive aggressively in their day-to-day work.

A woman shared a clip of a surprising incident that took place at a drive-thru. Images: @freshmenmag

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to taxi queue-jumping

The video sparked various reactions from social media users who shared their thoughts on the unusual drive-thru situation:

@Tabeth Gumbu questioned:

"Why did you let them through? I don't play like that."

@Diragadibonwe Tukz didn't hold back:

"He is taking stupidity to the next level."

@Panyaza B Mlawudzi offered a solution:

"The chicken lady is wrong, they were supposed to hold his ticket and ask him to park somewhere and let you get your order."

@Leon Katzke suggested a peaceful approach:

"Just sit back and laugh it off. Sadly, not much can be done, and it's not worth it either."

@Rich-Carrdo XVll joked:

"Taxi drivers are the owners of the road 😂"

