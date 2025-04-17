A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) woman drowned when the taxi she was travelling in was swept away by a strong current

Three other occupants of the vehicle swam to safety in the Ward 1 area of the eMadlangeni Municipality

Numerous districts in KZN are dealing with severe flooding, as the province has experienced heavy rainfalls recently

A KwaZulu-Natal woman tragically passed away after she drowned following flooding in the Amajuba District. Image: KZN Cogta

KWAZULU-NATAL – Heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has already claimed one life.

A 33-year-old woman was tragically killed when a taxi was swept away by a strong current while attempting to cross the Ncamndane River in Utrecht on 16 April 2025.

The woman was one of four people travelling in the taxi that was swept away following heavy rains in the Amajuba District.

Woman’s body has not yet recovered

According to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, rescue teams were dispatched to the area to attempt to recover the body, but were unsuccessful. Search and recovery operations are continuing in the Ward 1 area of the eMadlangeni Municipality.

The MEC also confirmed that the three other occupants of the taxi swam to safety, but the woman was unable to escape and drowned.

The MEC extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and appealed to people travelling during the Easter period to be cautious and mindful of weather forecasts.

KZN has been hard hit by severe weather conditions in 2025, resulting in numerous deaths. On 20 February 2025, three people were killed in the KwaMakutha area, south of Durban, after mudslides in the area.

The taxi was swept away after it attempted to cross the Ncamndane River in Utrecht in the Amajuba District. Image: KZN Cogta

Numerous KZN districts experience flooding

While the tragedy occurred in the Amajuba District, it is not the only area in the northern KZN area that is dealing with severe flooding.

The province experienced level 4 and 5 heavy rainfalls on Tuesday, 15 April, and Wednesday, 17 April.

In Ladysmith in the uThukela District, the central business district was once again affected by flooding. Speaking to Briefly News, Ladysmith Gazette journalist Shamona Buthuram detailed the current situation.

“Yesterday's heavy rainfall brought the CBD to a standstill as floodwaters inundated the area, causing disruptions to daily life. Residents and motorists alike have grown accustomed to the flooding that plagues the area, particularly given the limitations of the existing drainage system. The stormwater drain's lack of valves to mitigate flooding exacerbates the issue, leaving the community to deal with the consequences,” she said.

“The impact on motorists is particularly frustrating, as road closures lead to chaos and congestion. The frequent disruptions highlight the need for a more effective solution to address the root causes of the flooding,” she added.

A community member in Dundee, which falls under the uMzinyathi District, also confirmed that several mud homes were damaged during the heavy rains over the past few days in the area. Over 70mm of rain was recorded over 12 hours.

“The Endumeni Municipality has provided temporary shelter to the affected families and given them food and blankets. The local Disaster Management team is also on standby as the weatherman has predicted more rain for the area on Good Friday,” the community member further stated.”

KZN woman dies in Durban floods

Briefly News reported that a woman died when her car was washed away during heavy storms in KZN in March 2025.

The Durban area had been hit with heavy rainfall, which resulted in roads being flooded and infrastructure damage.

The South African Weather Service warned residents that the rainfall in parts of the province would continue.

