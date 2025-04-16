Linda Hlongwa, also known as 'Putin', was arrested on 15 April by police in Midrand, Gauteng

Putin was wanted for a number of extortion-related crimes in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as a double murder

South Africans welcomed the arrested and joked that he couldn't run from Lieutenant-General Nhlanahla MKhwanazi

Linda 'Putin' Hlongwa was wanted for several extortion-related crimes as well as double murder. Image: @RSA_JCPS/ darren Stewart

GAUTENG – Police have finally apprehended ‘Putin’ in Midrand.

The wanted suspect, whose real name is Linda Hlongwa, was nabbed in Midrand on 15 April 2025.

Hlongwa, who also goes by the names of ‘Putin’ and ‘Mjinja’, was wanted by KwaZulu-Natal police in connection with multiple extortion-related crimes. He has been on the run since 2020.

Hlongwa linked with double murder and extortion cases

According to KZN Police Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Mjinja is wanted in connection with numerous cases of extortion in KZN.

He is believed to have extorted money from scholar transport owners, tuckshop owners, and even local taxis in Mariannhill and nearby townships. He was also wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend and her mother in March 2025.

The news should come as a relief to many, as the provincial crime stats noted that criminals were at war with civilians, with 4,278 citizens being killed in KZN in nine months.

Police urge Putin’s victims to come forward

While thanking community members for providing valuable information which led to his arrest, Netshiunda also urged victims of his crimes to come forward and register cases against him.

"Anyone who fell victim to ‘Mjinja’ is urged to go to the nearest police station and open a case so that justice can be served," he added.

Those cases will be added to the current charges Hlongwa faces. He was previously due to appear in court in 2020 for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, but failed to do so. He has been on the run ever since and was placed on the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) wanted list.

South Africans joked that there was no escaping Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Foto24

South Africans say criminals can’t hide

Social media users welcomed the news, with many saying that there was no escaping Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner is often applauded for his crime-fighting abilities.

Hloniphani Judah Mkanda suggested:

“He fled death for prison. Take him to KZN and release him so that Mkhwanazi will solve it.”

PapaBotlhale Phenyo Maimela said:

“Eish, I wish he was caught by KZN police.”

Seruli Yunusu added:

“In South Africa, you can run but you can't hide.”

Papi Tshabalala said:

“Only General Mkhwanazi will hunt you down anywhere in the country.

Alfred Akzo

You can't run from Mkhwanazi, I am telling you. You just waste your time and energy."

