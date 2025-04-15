Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla admitted that the health system was at breaking point in Gauteng

Due to a clause in the National Health Act, free basic medical care is given to anyone, even foreign nationals

South Africans cannot understand why the health department is obligated to provide medical care to foreigners

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla admitted that the health system was at breaking point in Gauteng as officials had to treat citizens and foreign nationals. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – The Health Department in the province is under strain but has no choice but to treat foreign nationals.

That’s according to Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who admitted that the health system in Gauteng was overwhelmed.

Phaahla made the comment as he and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko toured the Olivenhoutbosch Clinic, Pretoria, on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Health Department forced to treat foreign nationals

Phaahla and Nkomo-Ralehoko’s visit came on the back of complaints about long queues, understaffing and lack of medication.

Despite the system being under strain, officials maintained that they were still forced to treat foreign nationals.

According to Section 4 of the National Health Act, free basic medical care is given to anyone, regardless of citizenship or immigration status.

Due to the clause, undocumented individuals are also entitled to public healthcare without requiring medical aid.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko joined the Deputy Health Minister for a visit to the Olivenhoutbosch Clinic. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Health system nears breaking point

With South Africans and foreign nationals dependent on the system, Phaahla admitted that it was near breaking point, but that they were trying to look at options.

“We’ve been discussing at our national health council. Is there a possibility of assistance from foreign governments? It’s a problem we are stuck with. As things stand, we just have to be ready,” he said.

He also added that several projects aimed at expansion were in the pipeline but had to be delayed as they wait for final approval of the 2025 budget.

South Africans frustrated with department’s admission

Social media users expressed frustration with the department’s admission, with many asking why they were obligated to help foreigners.

Johan Basson said:

“Not so, and others need to pay before they are treated. Actually, no, they need to go to their own countries.”

Lebogang Sledge Itumeleng asked:

“Obligated how? Do they even know what the word means?”

Grant Barnett stated:

“With borders as porous as ours, this will be a never-ending issue.”

Tebogo Tswai questioned:

“Then why does parliament not change the rules?”

Nozipho Gumede suggested:

Send their bills to their respective presidents and their governments. Also, why isn't it uniform that foreigners pay for services? Some government hospitals charge them, others don't.”

Israel Moukangwe stated:

“The ANC government created the problem by making borders porous. They must fix it.”

Steven Gooding exclaimed:

“You are not obligated. You are just spineless. If you focused on our own citizens and delivered proper service to the voters and taxpayers, things in this country would look up.”

Gauteng Health Department can't pay suppliers

In a related article, the DA noted with concern that the Department of Health in Gauteng was running out of money.

Briefly News reported that the party also called on Panyaza Lesufi to act against Lesiba Malotana.

Malotana, the Gauteng Health Head of Department, allegedly shared R10 million in bribes with other officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News