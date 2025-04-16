Panyaza Lesufi stated that Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) was the only crime that didn't decrease in the province

The Gauteng Premier said law enforcement officials would declare a 72-hour activation to hunt those guilty of GBVF

South Africans disputed his claims, arguing that there were others crimes also causing a concern in the province

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that GBVF is the only crime in the province that hasn't been brought down. Image: Lefty Shivambu

GAUTENG – Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) remain a big problem in Gauteng.

That’s according to Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who maintains that GBVF remains the only crime that the province has struggled to reduce.

Lesufi made the comment at a Cross-boundary Law Enforcement Agreement in Soweto on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, although many disagreed with his statement.

Gauteng struggles to bring down GBVF

During his speech, Lesufi noted that the province was able to combat everything except gender-based crime.

"All the crimes in our province we have taken down. There’s only one that continues to go up, and it is gender-based crime.

“So, we have to start now to protect our women and children, we have to start now to ensure that every person that kidnaps, that rapes or kidnaps our women we must declare a 72-hour activation to hunt them," he said.

Gauteng’s crime has decreased in the third quarter

While many online disagreed with Lesufi’s statement, the third quarterly crime statistics corroborate his claims.

According to the stats, crime in the province decreased by 6.5% between October and December 2024.

Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni presented those statistics in March 2025, stating that Gauteng still accounted for 26.5% of the country’s total crime statistics for the third quarter. Mthombeni also noted that the province saw a decrease in contact crimes as compared to the same period in 2023.

South Africans don’t agree with Lesufi

Social media users weighed in on Lesufi’s statement, arguing that GBV wasn’t the only crime that hadn’t come down.

Junia Paulus asked:

“Corruption?”

Tshepo Ramahlo questioned:

“What about CIT heists?”

Conray Salem exclaimed:

“Haibo, not corruption?”

Llewellyn Arnolds stated:

“Corruption and illegal immigrants. Big service delivery challenges as well. The list is endless.”

Ayanda Savage enquired:

“So, if I am in Gauteng, I only have to avoid GBV and I'll be safe?”

Colin Ritchie added:

“I so dislike liars, and this stupid one. Corruption is a crime, not stupidity. You’ve brought nothing down.”

Anneke Barnard said:

“I beg your pardon. I live in Centurion, also in Gauteng, and crime in all forms is on the increase. House robberies, hijacking, people getting robbed on the street in broad daylight, theft of cables, vehicle theft, the list goes on.”

Mamoc Xambratana asked:

“And what about the construction mafias? Did they bring it down?”

Gauteng among problem provinces in South Africa

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the country's crime statistics for the third quarter of the financial year.

Mchunu noted that Gauteng was still a problem area and woud be receiving more focus going forward.

Briefly News also reported that KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape were also problem provinces.

