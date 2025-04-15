Kaizer Chiefs’ winning goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final sparked controversy, with replays suggesting a possible offside — renewing calls for VAR in South African football

Football analyst Sibusiso Dlamini told Briefly News the PSL must modernise: “In 2025, we can’t keep relying on the eye in matches of this magnitude"

The incident has intensified pressure on the Premier Soccer League to implement VAR, with experts arguing it’s vital for fair play, credibility, and restoring fans’ trust

Kaizer Chiefs’ dramatic 2–1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Sunday evening has reignited fierce debate around VAR in South African football. Ashley Du Preez’s late strike was the difference at Loftus Versfeld, but TV replays suggested the striker may have been offside when the final pass was played. With no VAR in place, the goal stood — sending Amakhosi into the final and Masandawana crashing out.

Analyst: “This isn’t just about one goal”

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, football analyst Sibusiso Dlamini said the incident should be a wake-up call for the Premier Soccer League.

That decision changed everything. One moment. One call. And now Sundowns’ treble dream is gone,”

Dlamini said.

Whether Du Preez was offside or not, the fact that we’re still debating it days later shows the gap in our officiating tools. In 2025, we can’t keep relying on the eye in matches of this magnitude.

Why the PSL needs VAR now

Dlamini believes the game has evolved beyond what match officials can fairly manage without technical support.

Our referees are under pressure, and it’s not fair to put them in that position without technology. VAR isn’t about perfection — it’s about support. And right now, we’re denying them that.

He added that VAR would not only improve decision-making but also boost fan trust and elevate the PSL’s global reputation.

We can’t shout about wanting to compete with the best leagues while ignoring the systems they’ve long embraced. If we want South African football to move forward, VAR must be a priority.

Chiefs march on, but controversy lingers

Kaizer Chiefs now head to a blockbuster Soweto Derby final against Orlando Pirates — but their path there will always be linked to a moment that divided the country.

For Dlamini and many others, one thing is clear: South African football’s future needs tech, not guesswork.

Ex-FIFA referee explains difficulty in ruling out Chiefs’ offside goal

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in the Nedbank Cup final after a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Mamelodi Sundowns, with Ashley Du Preez’s late goal sparking controversy.

Former FIFA referee Jerome Damon weighed in on the offside debate, explaining that the quick pace of play and absence of VAR made it difficult for officials to rule out the goal, despite replays suggesting Du Preez was marginally offside.

Damon highlighted the challenge for referees, as decisions were made in real-time without the aid of technology to make a clearer call.

