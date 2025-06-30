A young girl did an 'expensive' prank on her mother in a TikTok video that went viral online

A TikTok video of a young girl pulling a dramatic prank on her mother has stirred mixed reactions from viewers in South Africa, with some calling it "too extreme" and others saying it’s simply a child being playful.

Little kid's fitting prank on her mom sparks mixed reactions

The trending clip, shared by TikTok user @softtouch998 on 20 June 2025, has gained over 1.5 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, the girl can be seen pretending to have a seizure in front of her unsuspecting mom, who appeared to be feeding her. She then twitched and shook while letting what appears to be foam or toothpaste come out of her mouth, simulating a medical emergency. The mother, visibly panicked, tried to help her child, only to realise moments later that it was all a joke when the girl began to laugh.

The video sparked a debate among TikTok users, who were divided on the prank’s appropriateness. While some viewers were entertained by the girl's convincing performance and praised her acting skills, others criticised the prank for being insensitive and potentially traumatic.

Despite the laughs, many online users urged caution, warning that such pranks could have serious emotional consequences, especially when it comes to parents' health and trust.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear, Mzansi never hesitates to speak its mind when it comes to kids, parenting, and viral internet trends. Whether seen as playful or problematic, the prank has certainly sparked a conversation.

Watch the video of the kid pranking her mom below:

SA reacts to girl's death prank on her mom

Mzansi is buzzing after a video of a young girl faking her death to prank her mom went viral. While some laughed, others slammed it as disturbing and too extreme.

Angel said:

"Guys, this is not a joke yaz, my child is suffering ke epilepsy."

MissK added:

"But why still holding on to the plate while there is an emergency ...yhoo mother."

T-Sadiki wrote:

"Guys, guys, guys, you don't want to experience that in real life. The pain is massive and traumatic."

Namene expressed:

"What an expensive joke?"

Rosinah Marobane stated:

"Not a joke. Especially if this happens in real life, worst experience ever."

Chantelven commented:

"This is not a joke."

A little girl's dramatic prank on her mother sparked mixed reactions in South Africa. Image: @softtouch998

Source: TikTok

