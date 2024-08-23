A gent left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter with his funny taxi prank on passengers

The clip grabbed the attention of many, generating over 1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community users were amused as they flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes

A video of a man pranking people in a taxi went viral on social media, leaving many online users in stitches.

A man pulled off a tokoloshe prank in a taxi, amusing South Africans. Image: @hit_za

Source: TikTok

Tokoloshe prank in a taxi

Everyone loves a good laugh, and this gentleman delivered that with his amusing clip. The footage shared by @hit_za shows a group of men in a taxi sitting and waiting for the van to get packed. As they sat, a man arrived, speaking to an imaginary person they could not see.

The men in the taxi were concerned until they began to fear for their lives, and they ran away after they realised it could be a tokoloshe.

@hit_za's video went viral, garnering over 1 million views on TikTok and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at the men

The video entertained South Africans as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Zazzzzz23 said:

"Can we talk about the guy at the back's reaction?"

Nomafu was amused by the clip, adding:

"Watching this video while in a taxi, I couldn't hold my laugh now I have to deal with the stares I am getting."

Busisiwe Duma821 wrote:

"No peace in South Africa."

Makhosemvelo Golide poked fun at one of the men, saying:

"He's even scared to get off."

Mr. Madlala was impressed:

"This is so dope, other people are creative out there."

