A video of individuals returning from the groove left many people in Mzansi in laughter, and the clip went viral.

Men were pranked on their way home from groove in a hilarious TikTok video that amused South Africans. Image: @kmor_kamo/TikTok and The Good Brigade/ Getty Images.

Men on the way home from groove get pranked

The footage shared by @kmor_kamo on the video platform shows men returning from the groove. The gents were walking on a dark street when they were met by some individuals wearing white clothing, which scared off the gents, leaving many people amused online.

@kmor_kamo's clip entertained netizens and went on to become a hit on social media, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The TikTok video amuses Mzansi

The clip left South African online users cracking up in laughter, and many took to the comments section to poke fun at the men in the footage.

KayGeeMan94 said:

"The other guy is already home explaining the unexplainable."

ThembelihleMK was entertained by the gents, adding:

"I’m in tears. How did he get on top of three."

Vhukhudo poked fun at the individuals:

"When they started saying "mmmmm" "mmmmmm" he started seeing the gates of heaven."

Leangelo Hair was amused:

"I'm dead. I've watched more than five times."

Ndivhuwo expressed:

"Didn’t I just fart while laughing I know that my neighbour heard me."

