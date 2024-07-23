A clip of white men grooving after the jol left South Africans in laughter, and it went viral online

A group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.

Video of men grooving after jol has SA feeling the vibes

The footage shared by @morsig0 on the video platform shows two men enjoying themselves as they groove on the street while eating pies in what appears to be a parking slot at 3 am as they busted off their impressive dance moves.

@morsig0's clip grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering over 104K views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Taking TikTok caption, @morsig0 cracked a joke saying:

"Who said white boys can’t dance."

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

Mzansi love the pair's vibe

The online community reacted and was entertained by the gents' dance session as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

KitTY said:

"3 am garage pie hehe SA for life."

AFK added:

"The garage pie is standard procedure."

User expressed:

"Those garage pies really slap when you’re on your way home from groove."

Zola cracked a joke, saying:

"Government of national unity."

MakwaSiya wrote:

"I also dance like that and I'm not even white."

