Viral Video of White Men Grooving After Jol Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- A clip of white men grooving after the jol left South Africans in laughter, and it went viral online
- The footage captured the attention of many people, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users reacted to the clip as they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while some laughed it off
A group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.
Video of men grooving after jol has SA feeling the vibes
The footage shared by @morsig0 on the video platform shows two men enjoying themselves as they groove on the street while eating pies in what appears to be a parking slot at 3 am as they busted off their impressive dance moves.
@morsig0's clip grabbed the attention of many people online, gathering over 104K views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. Taking TikTok caption, @morsig0 cracked a joke saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Who said white boys can’t dance."
Take a look at the hilarious video below:
Mzansi love the pair's vibe
The online community reacted and was entertained by the gents' dance session as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
KitTY said:
"3 am garage pie hehe SA for life."
AFK added:
"The garage pie is standard procedure."
User expressed:
"Those garage pies really slap when you’re on your way home from groove."
Zola cracked a joke, saying:
"Government of national unity."
MakwaSiya wrote:
"I also dance like that and I'm not even white."
White man dances with petrol attendant in a video, strikes a chord in Mzansi
Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man vibing with a petrol attendant set Mzansi ablaze, leaving many people in their feelings.
One lady and gentleman showcased the true definition of Ubuntu as the pair can be seen vibing with each other in a TikTok video shared by @colbyleroux1. The adorable duo danced away to a popular amapiano song, Hamba Juba, by Lady Amar, Cici, Murumba Pitch and JL SA.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za