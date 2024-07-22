A guy took to social media to showcase a resourceful way to keep chicken intact, and people were amazed

One young man impressed many people on social media with his creative way of keeping chickens intact.

A man unveiled his ingenious use of recycled tyres to keep chickens intact. Image: Ndi_Muvenda

Man shows off an ingenious way of recycling old tyres

The footage shared by Ndi_Muvenda on Twitter shows recycled old tyres cut in half and placed on the wall where the gent uses it as a place for the chickens to be kept intact.

Ndi_Muvenda's creation wowed many people online, and the clip became a hit on social media, gathering over three million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to his caption, he simply said:

"Waste tyre has new life!"

Take a look at the man's innovative idea below:

Netizens love the man's creation

Many were impressed by the gent's creative way of keeping the chickens, while some shared their methods in the comments section.

TheBookOfChad said:

"This is flippen so creative.. big ups. I’m sure those loving it."

Gamfaya wrote:

"It looks good."

X Marks the spot expressed:

"I like your post Muvenda yazi, not this nonsense we see here all the time."

Bridget Nahwera simply gushed

"I love it."

5LICK shared:

"What about the toxins from the tyres? It could affect the meat and eggs. Either ways it's much more environmentally friendly than having the tyres burnt in the open."

To which the man responded by saying:

"But you can see those chickens are healthy and happy."

Woman's cabbage business goes viral, inspires Mzansi with impressive sales

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman took to Twitter to show off her business, and many were impressed by the lady's hustle.

One lady was beaming with pride as she unveiled her business. Palesa Motaung shared photos of her hustle, and South Africans were impressed. The young woman who sells cabbages for a living has inspired many to chase and follow their dreams.

Source: Briefly News