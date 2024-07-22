South African Man’s Ingenious Use of Recycled Tyres To Keep Chickens Intact Wows Mzansi
One young man impressed many people on social media with his creative way of keeping chickens intact.
Man shows off an ingenious way of recycling old tyres
The footage shared by Ndi_Muvenda on Twitter shows recycled old tyres cut in half and placed on the wall where the gent uses it as a place for the chickens to be kept intact.
Ndi_Muvenda's creation wowed many people online, and the clip became a hit on social media, gathering over three million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
While taking to his caption, he simply said:
"Waste tyre has new life!"
Take a look at the man's innovative idea below:
Netizens love the man's creation
Many were impressed by the gent's creative way of keeping the chickens, while some shared their methods in the comments section.
TheBookOfChad said:
"This is flippen so creative.. big ups. I’m sure those loving it."
Gamfaya wrote:
"It looks good."
X Marks the spot expressed:
"I like your post Muvenda yazi, not this nonsense we see here all the time."
Bridget Nahwera simply gushed
"I love it."
5LICK shared:
"What about the toxins from the tyres? It could affect the meat and eggs. Either ways it's much more environmentally friendly than having the tyres burnt in the open."
To which the man responded by saying:
"But you can see those chickens are healthy and happy."
