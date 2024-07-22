“I Need This”: Young Man Does Temporary Tattoos on the Street, Intrigues Mzansi

A young Pretoria-based man interested people online after he showed off a temporary tattoo

In the viral video, the man was outside with a young female client who had a large design on her arm

Social media users took to the video's comment section asking about the price and where the entrepreneur sold his temporary tattoos

A man made the streets his tattoo parlour after putting a temporary design on a woman's arm. Images: @they_call_me_tsonga_gent / Instagram, @they_call_me_tsonga_gent / TikTok

It seems temporary tattoos are all the rage after a young man shared a viral video of himself applying one on a young woman.

Kabelo Manyiki, who uses the handle @they_call_me_tsonga_gent on TikTok, notes himself as a temporary tattoo seller based in Pretoria Central. In a recent viral video, the student shared a video of himself and a female customer sitting outside as he showcased the design on her arm – from her shoulder to her wrist.

Netizens show interest in temporary tattoo

With the video receiving over half a million views, Kabelo had many interested people asking about the temporary tattoos. He informed members of the online community that the designs lasted two to four days and were R100, while smaller ones' prices start from R50.

@kopianagee02 told online users:

"I need this. I want to make my mother go crazy just for a bit."

@nox16223 wrote in the comments:

"After this, you end up getting the real one. I also started like this."

@lebogangm69 laughingly commented:

"Where are you located? I want to stress my mom and boyfriend."

