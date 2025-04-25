Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu confirmed that investigations were progressing into the R2 million laptop saga

Department of Education head, Lucy Moyane, took leave just as investigations into the laptop saga are progressing

South Africans questioned the timing of Moyane's leave, joking that she was going to be spending her share of the money

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mpumalanga Education Probes R2 Million Laptop Scandal, SA Amused As Department Head Takes Leave

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

MPUMALANGA – Investigations into R2 million spent by the Department of Education on 22 laptops are picking up steam.

With pressure mounting and investigations at an advanced stage, the province's Department of Education head, Lucy Moyane, has taken leave for a month.

The saga of the laptops came to light when the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education, Landulile Cathrine Dlamini, responded to a question in the provincial legislature.

Dlamini admitted that over R90,000 was spent on each laptop, which was for employees of the department in Mpumalanga.

Premier vows that the investigation is gaining momentum

With the news making national headlines, Premier Mandla Ndlovu vowed on 24 April 2025, that the findings of the investigation would be made public. He also added that investigations were almost complete.

“Our investigation of these 22 laptops is at an advanced stage. We’ll be ready soonest, and my soonest is soonest,” he said.

Ndlovu also admitted to Sunday World that the reason why investigations were at an advanced stage was because the province had received pressure from the African National Congress leadership to get an answer. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula have both asked for answers on why so much was spent on the laptops.

“You must know that the leadership of the ANC also has an interest in this matter. The president wants to know what happened,” Ndlovu said.

“The SG of the ANC wants us to provide answers because when they do their work in other areas, they are asked about this thunder of the laptops in Mpumalanga,” Ndlovu added.

He also promised that they would act without fear once the investigations were complete.

Department head takes leave for a month

Not long after the Premier’s announcement, Moyane opted to take leave. The full details of her leave remain confidential, but Provincial Government Spokesperson, George Mthethwa, insisted that it was just annual leave and not a cautionary suspension.

“This is a normal annual leave that she applied for some time ago and waited for approval,” he claimed.

South Africans don’t believe the leave story

Social media users weighed in on the news, with many questioning the timing of the leave.

Zwonaka Rambau suggested:

“She's taking a break to go chow her share of that 2 million in peace.”

Lwandile Ndumndum stated:

“Arrest her. Then she will enjoy the vacation indoors with other criminals.”

Henry Eksteen added:

“With all that loot available, taking leave could be quite enjoyable depending on which luxury resort you are booking into.”

Cassius Xander Barnes claimed:

“This one must go to jail. It's not the first time she's involved in corruption.”

Bongani Mgubela stated:

“What leave. She must be arrested with immediate effect.”

Pramodh Munbodh joked:

“She took leave to play Solitaire on her R92,000 laptop.”

Department confirms R2 million spent on 22 laptops

Briefly News reported that the Department of Education in Mpumalanga spent R2 million on 22 new laptops.

Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education, Landulile Dlamini, said the laptops were for office staff.

South Africans weren't sure what to make of the R90,000 per laptop figure, with some not surprised by the wasteful expenditure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News