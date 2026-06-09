Orlando Pirates have confirmed that five of their players are leaving the club as they prepare for next season

Two of the players who are leaving the Soweto giants have recently been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs

The Soweto-based club are also welcoming a few more players to their squad, with five players heading out

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Orlando Pirates have decided to part ways with some of their first-team players as they prepare for the 2026-27 season, with two of them recently linked with moves to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Sea Robbers won the Betway Premiership in the just-concluded 2025-26 season, thus ending Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-year dominance in the league.

Abdeslam Ouaddou, who joined the club last summer, has earned the trust of the Buccaneers after a wonderful debut season, winning three major trophies.

Five players depart Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the exit of five players as part of their squad restructuring plans ahead of the upcoming season. The club announced that Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi and Deivi Miguel Vieira will not continue with the club beyond the 2025/26 campaign.

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Kimvuidi and Gilberto spent the entire previous season away from the Buccaneers on loan, while Mabasa also completed a temporary move during the January transfer window. Shandu and Mbule, meanwhile, depart after playing their part in the club’s memorable treble-winning season.

In a statement released by the club, Pirates confirmed that the five players will leave following the expiry of their contracts at the end of the season.

The club expressed gratitude to each player for their contributions during their time at the Soweto giants, acknowledging the role they played in the team's journey. Pirates also extended their best wishes to Shandu, Mbule, Mabasa, Kimvuidi and Gilberto as they embark on the next stage of their careers.

Kaizer Chiefs targets leaving Pirates

The decision of Orlando Pirates to part ways with their players would come as good news to Kaizer Chiefs, as they have recently been linked with two of them. Mabasa and Mbule are two players who are reportedly set for a potential move to Naturena this summer.

Mabasa spent the second half of last season on loan at Stellenbosch FC, with the Stellies also interested in signing him permanently, but the South African international is yet to make his final decision on his next destination.

Mbule, on the other hand, has been urged to join Kaizer Chiefs, with the club also told to consider signing the Bafana Bafana midfielder after having a tough second half of the season with the Buccaneers.

The two South African internationals are expected to stay in the Premier Soccer League, but rumours suggest that Mbule would love to try out clubs abroad.

Chiefs to battle Pirates for ex-Sundowns midfielder

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs have joined the queue of top Premier Soccer League clubs interested in signing a South African midfielder in the summer

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder featured in over 20 matches in the Betway Premiership this season and has been rated as one of the best players for his club.

Source: Briefly News