Absa Bank joined a growing list of South African banks now offering Home Affairs Smart ID and passport application services

Customers can visit select Absa branches to apply for Smart IDs and passports without visiting a Home Affairs office

The rollout aims to cut queues and make identity document services more accessible to South Africans

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Absa account holders can now apply for their smart ID cards at their branches. Image: @HomeAffairsSA

Source: Twitter

Absa Bank has become the latest South African financial institution to offer Home Affairs Smart ID and passport application services from its branches, giving its customers a convenient alternative to visiting government offices. The bank joined a rollout that already includes other major lenders, expanding the reach of Home Affairs services to more South Africans.

How the Absa Smart ID service works

Customers can walk into participating Absa branches and apply for a Smart ID card or passport in the same way they would at a Home Affairs office. The service is part of a broader partnership between the Department of Home Affairs and South Africa's banking sector, aimed at reducing the long queues that frustrate people wishing to access identity document services. The initiative uses the bank infrastructure and verification systems to process applications on behalf of Home Affairs, with documents still issued by the department itself.

Expanding access to Home Affairs services

Absa's entry into the programme follows similar moves by other banks, reflecting growing momentum behind the government's push to bring Home Affairs services closer to the public. For many South Africans, getting a Smart ID or renewing a passport has historically meant taking time off work, travelling long distances, and waiting in queues for hours.

By routing these applications through bank branches, which often have longer operating hours and more locations than Home Affairs offices, the rollout could significantly ease that burden. South Africans looking to use the service should check with their nearest Absa branch to confirm availability, as the rollout is being introduced at select locations.

The joint venture with the Department of Home Affairs will save people a lot of time. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

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