South Africans Get More Smart ID Application Points As Absa Bank Joins Programme
- Absa Bank joined a growing list of South African banks now offering Home Affairs Smart ID and passport application services
- Customers can visit select Absa branches to apply for Smart IDs and passports without visiting a Home Affairs office
- The rollout aims to cut queues and make identity document services more accessible to South Africans
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Absa Bank has become the latest South African financial institution to offer Home Affairs Smart ID and passport application services from its branches, giving its customers a convenient alternative to visiting government offices. The bank joined a rollout that already includes other major lenders, expanding the reach of Home Affairs services to more South Africans.
How the Absa Smart ID service works
Customers can walk into participating Absa branches and apply for a Smart ID card or passport in the same way they would at a Home Affairs office. The service is part of a broader partnership between the Department of Home Affairs and South Africa's banking sector, aimed at reducing the long queues that frustrate people wishing to access identity document services. The initiative uses the bank infrastructure and verification systems to process applications on behalf of Home Affairs, with documents still issued by the department itself.
Expanding access to Home Affairs services
Absa's entry into the programme follows similar moves by other banks, reflecting growing momentum behind the government's push to bring Home Affairs services closer to the public. For many South Africans, getting a Smart ID or renewing a passport has historically meant taking time off work, travelling long distances, and waiting in queues for hours.
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By routing these applications through bank branches, which often have longer operating hours and more locations than Home Affairs offices, the rollout could significantly ease that burden. South Africans looking to use the service should check with their nearest Absa branch to confirm availability, as the rollout is being introduced at select locations.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za