A viral video of twin girls asking for money from their mom warmed social media user's hearts after they thanked her with a beautiful melody

In the clip, the adorable twins seemed to know which bank their mom keeps her moola, as they directed her after she said she had no money

Social media users were left in stitches while many complemented their voices

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A viral video of young twins got social media users asking for more singing videos from the mom. Image: @namso_smile

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user shared a video of her daughters wearing uniforms and heading to school. One twin asked for money from her mom, who gave them after saying she didn't have any. Excited, the girls then burst out in song

The post shared by their mother, whose handle is @namso_smile, attracted over 3M views on the app, over 13k comments and almost half a million likes.

The video receives love from the online community

In the video, the one twin asked her mom to go to Capitec Bank after she said she didn't have money. Upon receiving cash, they thanked their mom with a song that translates,

"I told you guys, I have my people who look out for me."

Watch the video here:

The girls' harmony is impressive

The video received love from social media users who took to the comment section to share their amusement. The twins were also complimented for the beautiful harmony they performed

User @noks_08 shared:

"And they say money doesn't bring happiness 😂."

User @lilpopsplash shared a tribal joke:

"That is how you know they are Xhosa 😂😂 Xhosa pipo love soft life🥰."

User @nonhlanhlablack asked:

"How do they know they have to harmonise their tones 🥺😭."

User @mabelsvanityhairsa shared:

"Imagine having a best friend and backup singer you are born with 🥺🥺😂😂😂💗💗💗."

User @priscilla.thipe felt amused, commenting:

"I've never seen twins with the same personality they so much fun 😍."

User @ninaswana commented:

"The way they started singing immediately after receiving money😭😭."

Twin brothers propose to their twin girlfriends at a mall

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, the online community was left divided after twin brothers proposed to their girlfriends, who are also twins, at a mall,

Many social media users wished the couples well, while others commented on how the people at the mall weren't phased.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News