Popular actors Samkelo Ndlovu and Kay Sibiya have landed roles in Mzansi Magic's upcoming TV show Kuningi

The actors will star opposite Simphiwe Ngema, Ratanang Mogotsi, and Andy Mnguni in the mini-series

South Africans commented on the pair's latest roles on the Mzansi Magic show

Samkelo Ndlovu and Kay Sibiya land roles on 'Kuningi'. Images: SamkeloNdlovu

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite Adulting and Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu has scored a leading role in Mzansi Magic's upcoming series Kuningi.

Ndlovu will star opposite her former Inimba co-star Kay Sibiya, who played a lawyer in the multi-award-winning isiXhosa TV show.

Social media user @Ta_Hlumza shared a video of the trailer of the upcoming TV show on his X account on 8 May 2026.

"Mzansi Magic has released the trailer for their upcoming mini series Kuningi starring Samkelo Ndlovu, Kay Sibiya, Simphiwe Ngema, Ratanang Mogotsi, and Andy Mnguni. 18 May 2026 at 7 PM, only on Mzansi Magic, channel 161," said the commentator.

Social media users react to Kuningi trailer and cast

@MuchLikeMarty responded:

"Dude ran from responsibility? What in the ghetto brutally is this? Alright, bring the heat, Mzansi Magic."

@Ta_Hlumza wrote:

"You really can't leave your past behind, look now ziyakhala," (it's going down).

@mthobisi_maduna reacted:

"Let's hope Kay Sibiya will be there until the end."

@kenonam1 responded:

"Nginikeni u Andy Mnguni all day, every day."

@KgabaTau replied:

"Kuningi: The Lot."

@Boyizenz said:

"Bad actors."

@noma_lungelo wrote:

"Already bored."

@teemuvengwa1 commented:

"These 2, their acting skills are below sea level, I won't watch."

@LihlelamRadebe responded:

"I won't waste my time watching it because I know I won't like it. That girl's acting skills are not giving. And it will be predictable."

@Makute_M said:

"Tone is everything."

Samkelo Ndlovu's previous roles

TVSA reports that actress Samkelo Ndlovu, who is famously known for her role as Lerato in eTV's cancelled soapie Rhythm City, previously starred in SABC1's soapie Generations as DJ Lulu.

Ndlovu also appeared in the first season of Mzansi Magic's telenovela Inimba as Lillian, and also featured in season 1 and season 2 of Mzansi Magic's canned TV show Umkhokha: The Curse as a Council Member.

The talented actress recently trended on social media when she got hate messages from fans of Showmax's telenovela Adulting, where she played the character of Minkie.

Samkelo Ndlovu and Kay Sibya land roles in 'Kuningi'. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Twitter

Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu join Inimba after season 1 was extended, viewers rejoice

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that there were two new additions to Mzansi Magic's award-winning TV show, Inimba: Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu.

The first season 1 of Inimba had also reportedly been extended, and more episodes had been added to the season.

Fans of the show were ecstatic for this, and many are positive that the two stars will bring a fresh new twist to the storylines.

Briefly News spoke with one of the actors on Inimba, who shared what it's like to be on the show.

Source: Briefly News