There are two new additions to Mzansi Magic's Inimba , Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu

Season 1 of Inimba has also reportedly been extended, and more episodes have been added to the season

Fans are ecstatic for this, and many are positive that the two stars will bring a fresh new twist to the storylines

Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu are the newest additions to ‘Inimba’ Season 2. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba has been extended for the first season. This means more exciting, fresh faces will be joining the show, and they have been announced.

Inimba came in strong on its first season, with viewers praising the production for its addictive storyline. But the show is not stopping yet, as there are 90 more episodes for the first season.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to X on Monday to announce that Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu have joined the show. The two will play the roles of Lilian Gumede and Onga, respectively.

"Samkelo Ndlovu and Sandile Mahlangu join Inimba. Sandile Mahlangu joins the show as Onga. He is a smooth operator with charm for days, who is going to rattle egos at Khusela Tech as he sets his eyes on someone special. Samkelo Ndlovu will play Lillian Gumede, a bold and mysterious new arrival coming in to get what’s owed to her," reported Phil.

Just recently, Zenande Mfenyana and Lunathi Mampofu's scenes had X users raving about their acting skills.

Also joining the duo is Tina Jaxa, who will play the role of Nomfundiso Ngcukana, who is Lazaeus' aunt.

Image: PhileMphela

Mzansi raves over Inimba's new faces

Social media erupted with excitement over this news. Below are some of the reactions:

@Mngqusho_ reacted:

"Awesome. Sydney Zondo and his family don't give us much anyway, we appreciate the addition of Non Xhosa speaking cast members."

@Nantsa31 responded:

"This will be a clean sweep at the Saftas for Inimba."

@_WendyHouse_ asked:

"Zulu characters, the Zondo clan coming to play?"

@kalon_honey responded:

"Oh, I’m so proud of this Kimberlite! I truly hope to work with her one day on my big and special project."

@mbazZzo said:

"Hopefully the storyline will be more diverse and more realistic."

@modile34314 reacted:

"I love this new addition of new, big characters. It was getting monotonous and lento of Zoleka always being the centre loser of the show was getting boring."

@FaraNani04 said:

"Having Samkelo on our screens again. Pure talen

@Godfather11191 stated:

"Peak Television is loading there by Inimba."

SA reacts to Zoleka's mansion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Viewers of Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela Inimba are concerned about their fan-favourite character Zoleka

Zoleka, who is married to Hlathi, is community of property might lose half of her estate to her estranged husband after filing for divorce

According to the storyline, Zoleka's estate is worth over R100 million, which means Hlathi might walk away a millionaire. "Zoleka’s estate is worth R200 million?👀👀👀👀 Hlathi is about to become wealthy moes if Zoleka doesn’t successfully hide her assets," he wrote.

Source: Briefly News