Mvelo Msweli, a KZN man who moved to New Zealand, shared an emotional post marking his children's first day of school in New Zealand

The photos were shared from their home just two weeks after they arrived from South Africa

The reunion came after eight years of working abroad and missing key moments in his children's lives

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A father and his two kids. Images: @Mvelo.Mswel

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal man living in New Zealand shared photos of his children's first day of school in their new country on 1 June 2026. Mvelo Msweli posted the images with an emotional caption:

"A dream come true has finally arrived. Two weeks ago, my beautiful children finally arrived from South Africa to join me here in New Zealand as our new NZ residents. After eight long years of working abroad and missing so many precious moments, today marked their very first day of school... I'm finally able to embrace every part of being their dad."

The photos showed Mvelo, his wife and his two children, a girl and a boy, dressed and ready for school, smiling and looking completely at home. You could see the kids had already found their footing, happy and excited, standing alongside the man they'd spent years apart from.

Eight years in the making

The journey to this moment was long. Mvelo had been working in New Zealand for eight years, building a life that could one day include his children. In March 2026, he announced that his New Zealand residency had been approved, not just for himself but for his two children back in South Africa. He said it was a day he would never forget.

Around the same time, he married his New Zealand partner. Then in May 2026, he and his wife drove to the airport to collect his children as they landed from South Africa.

He wrote that only God could pull those strings, and that watching them step off the plane and into their new home filled them with overwhelming joy.

Mvelo has been open about how much it cost him emotionally to be away from his children for so long. In his June post, he said he was finally able to do the everyday things he had dreamed about: morning hugs, school runs and all the small moments that add up to a childhood.

View the photos below:

Mzansi loves the New Zealand reunion

People were deeply moved by the family's journey and shared how they felt on Facebook user Mvelo Msweli's post:

@Dianne Fowlds Robinson said:

"I've followed your story and couldn't be happier for you all as a family! Enjoy your new chapter and hope your children settle in quickly! NZ is such a beautiful country, and the people are so friendly and helpful, and I'm sure your children will love it 😊"

@Shafik Marnewick said:

"Kia Ora, Boetie. May you and your family have a blast of a time in Aotearoa. You could not have chosen a better place. And remember every country has its problems so just make the best of it. Haere Mae."

@Khulekani Cooleh Zondi added:

"Indeed you are blessed, my Bru, and all the best for you and your family, my guy 🙏🙏"

A KZN family reuniting in NZ. Images: @Mvelo.Mswel

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News