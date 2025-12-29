Amor Vittone offered fans a glimpse into a festive family reunion as Joost van der Westhuizen’s children spent time together over Christmas

Jordan van der Westhuizen continues to carve his own identity, balancing sport and modelling while honouring his late father’s legacy

Supporters filled the comments with heartfelt messages, celebrating family, healing and togetherness during the holiday season

Springboks late legend Joost van der Westhuizen’s children reconnected over the festive season with their mother, singer and actress Amor Vittone, along with other family members.

Amor Vittone and the late Springboks legend Jooste van der Westhuizen were married and separated in 2017. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Getty Images

The former couple share two children, son Jordan and daughter Kylie. Jordan turned 21 in January 2025 and is increasingly in the spotlight, not only as Joost’s son but as his own person. Kylie, who turned 19 in March 2025, has also been featured frequently in her mother’s social media posts.

Joost and Amor were married in 2002, welcoming Jordan first, followed by Kylie. They later separated before Joost’s death in 2017 after his long battle with motor neurone disease.

Amor Vittone shares ‘Family time’ moments with children

In a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, 28 December 2025, Amor Vittone captioned a gallery of festive pictures,

“Family time.”

The images showed Jordan and Kylie spending quality time with relatives, alongside other family members. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and support for the family.

Amor Vittone shared pictures of Christmas time with her children. Image:@amorvittone

Source: Facebook

@sandra de Witt:

“So happy for you, Amor, that you have the great visits. You are all so beautiful.”

@johan obermeyer:

“Hope you and your family had a blessed Christmas. Jordan is a fresh young man. Greetings.”

@Edia De Villiers:

“Beautiful Amor. Your children are beautiful. Enjoy them.”

@Rina Bezuidenhout:

“Family time. Beautiful picture Amor.”

@Hester Verster:

“Enjoy it. Your kids are beautiful.”

@Rose Rosella:

“Beautiful photos, beautiful children.”

@joan lottering:

“Enjoy time with your beautiful children.”

Jordan van der Westhuizen builds his own path beyond rugby

Jordan has made headlines for his sporting and modelling pursuits. Unlike his father, he chose football over rugby, previously training with youth academies including Valencia and Reading in the UK.

In 2025, Jordan paid tribute to his late father at a Bulls vs Sharks match by wearing a jersey referencing Joost’s iconic No. 9 shirt. Alongside sport, he has also built a modelling career and is signed with Ice Model Management.

Van der Westhuizen was part of the South African team that won the country's first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995, but passed away in 2017. Image: Jamie McDonald

Source: Getty Images

Joost van der Westhuizen remains one of South Africa’s most iconic rugby figures. He was part of the Springbok team that won the country’s first Rugby World Cup on home soil in 1995 and passed away in 2017 after a courageous battle with motor neurone disease.

He earned 89 Test caps for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003 and captained the national side on several occasions. Joost played a central role in South Africa’s historic 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph, lifting the trophy at Ellis Park after victory over New Zealand, a moment that came to symbolise unity in post-apartheid South Africa.

He later featured at the 1999 Rugby World Cup, finishing as joint top try-scorer for the Springboks, highlighting his rare attacking ability from the scrum base. Beyond the statistics, Joost’s legacy endures through his leadership, toughness and unmatched competitive spirit, qualities that continue to define excellence in South African rugby.

Joost's ex-wife questioned over new look.

Briefly News earlier reported that Amor Vittone, the ex-wife of Joost van der Westhuizen, was questioned over her new look after sharing new pictures on social media.

Fans and followers were left surprised as they wondered whether the noticeable youthful appearance was a result of filters or possible cosmetic enhancements.

Source: Briefly News