Jordaan van der Westhuizen, the son of late rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, has chosen a different sporting path by pursuing a career in football.

His journey reflects a blend of honoring his father's legacy while establishing his own identity in the world of sports.

The Son of a Rugby Icon

Born in January 2004 to Joost and his second wife, Amor Vittone, Jordaan grew up surrounded by the legacy of his father, a celebrated Springbok scrum-half with 89 caps .

Despite this, Jordaan gravitated towards football, aiming to make his own mark.

A Football Journey Begins

From the age of three, Jordaan demonstrated a passion for soccer .

He trained with the youth academy of Valencia CF in Spain, showcasing his potential on an international stage .

Additionally, he spent six months playing football in Valencia, Spain, further honing his skills . His dedication earned him a trial with Reading FC's youth academy in the UK .

Jordaan harbors aspirations of playing for Liverpool FC, inspired by his admiration for the club and its anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone" .

This ambition led to a heartwarming exchange in 2017, when Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp sent Jordaan a signed jersey and a personal letter following the passing of his father .

Rising to the Challenge

Navigating life as the son of a national sports icon, Jordaan has faced the challenges of public scrutiny with resilience.

His commitment to football reflects a desire to honor his father's legacy while pursuing his own dreams.

In 2022, he attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, sharing his experience on social media .

In January 2025, Jordan celebrated his 21st birthday, marking an important milestone in his journey.

His mother, Amor, shared heartfelt birthday wishes on social media, expressing pride in his accomplishments and the young man he has become.

She posted a video montage that highlighted Jordan's journey, including special moments with his late father, Joost, and also featured his sister, Kylie, alongside him in the celebrations.

The family’s bond was evident as they gathered to honor this milestone, with Amor continuing to support both of her children as they navigate life after Joost's passing.

