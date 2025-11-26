A veteran South African playmaker’s future in the game is under scrutiny amid growing uncertainty around his fitness

Strategic squad changes at his franchise have fuelled talk that a major career decision could be imminent

Long-standing availability concerns have raised questions about whether he will continue competing at the top level

After years of battling setbacks, a seasoned former Springbok and current Bulls fly-half may be approaching the end of his professional rugby journey.

Johan Goosen, long regarded as one of the most naturally gifted playmakers of his generation, is reportedly weighing up retirement as he struggles with another injury layoff.

Goosen’s stop-start career and brief Springbok chapter

Once hailed as a prodigy, Goosen burst onto the scene in his teens and earned his Springbok debut at just 20. Expectations soared as the versatile backline star featured at both flyhalf and fullback, showcasing a rare blend of creativity and kicking class.

Despite his potential, his national career lasted only four years before he headed overseas. In France, he turned out for Racing 92, where injuries and off-field complications led to a shock early retirement. Montpellier later brought him back into the fold, where he lifted the EPCR Challenge Cup before returning home to the Bulls.

Bulls fly-half considering retirement

Since arriving in Pretoria, Goosen has added a Currie Cup title to his CV and helped guide the Bulls to three United Rugby Championship finals. But recurring injuries have continued to derail his momentum.

According to SA Rugby Magazine, the franchise’s recent decisions to sign young No.10 Kade Wolhuter on loan and recall Handré Pollard for the URC derby strongly suggest the 33-year-old’s future is uncertain. A calf issue has again sidelined him, and reports indicate he is seriously contemplating calling it a day.

Earlier this week, the Bulls confirmed Wolhuter’s arrival, adding more intrigue to Goosen’s situation. With the playmaker yet to make a formal announcement, the rugby world now waits to see whether one of South Africa’s most enigmatic talents will bring his career to a close.

Goosen was born on 27th July 1992 in Burgersdorp, South Africa. He has not made many details about his early life, parents, and siblings known to the public. For his education, he attended Grey College in Bloemfontein, where he began his professional rugby career.

He went on to play in the Free State 2014. He also played for the Cheetahs from 2012 to 2014, then returned for a three-month contract in 2018. Goosen played for the South African team from 2012 to 2016, Springbok XV in 2014, and South Africa U20 in 2011.

