A South African couple gave followers a glimpse into what everyday life on the island costs them as expats

From accommodation to getting around, the pair revealed where most of their monthly budget goes

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some calling the lifestyle affordable while others expected something very different

The couple included the cost of monthly groceries and miscellaneous activities. Image: @mattandashley

Source: Instagram

A South African couple living in Mauritius has shared a detailed breakdown of what it costs them to live on the island as expats.

Matt and Ashley posted an Instagram video on 14 June 2026. In the clip, the pair explained that their monthly expenses total roughly R30,000 as a couple, including rent, utilities, transport, groceries, healthcare, and entertainment. They captioned their post:

"Here's what it costs living as an expat couple in Mauritius 😎🇲🇺"

According to the couple, a two-bedroom apartment costs between R10,000 and R14,000 per month, while water and electricity come to about R1,000 monthly. They also highlighted affordable internet and mobile data costs, estimating an uncapped 200Mbps fibre line at around R500 a month and uncapped mobile data at approximately R100 monthly.

WiFi, data and petrol costs were also included. Image: @mattandashley

Source: Instagram

The couple details their major monthly expenses

Matt and Ashley said long-term car rental costs them about R5,200 per month, while petrol expenses average around R1,000. The couple also shared that they spend roughly R6,000 a month on groceries and budget around R1,500 for eating out two to three times monthly. Regarding healthcare, they said:

"For healthcare, a comprehensive hospital plan will cost approximately R800 per person per month."

How expensive is life in Mauritius?

According to RE/MAX24 Mauritius, Mauritius can be as affordable or as expensive as you make it. Housing is typically the highest monthly cost, with inland towns offering more budget-friendly options than popular coastal areas.

Everyday expenses like local food, public transport, internet, and mobile data remain relatively affordable, helping many residents keep costs manageable.

For those seeking a more upmarket lifestyle, expenses can rise quickly. Coastal properties, private healthcare, imported groceries, regular dining out, and international schooling all add to the monthly budget.

Mauritius offers a wide range of living options in 2026, making it suitable for both budget-conscious residents and those looking for a luxury island lifestyle.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media users questioned the affordability

Some viewers were impressed by the costs, while others questioned whether Mauritius was as affordable as expected. This is what viewers had to say on Matt and Ashley's page:

@edlmannsally said:

"Love you both dearly and looking forward to being there with you 😎🥰"

@tspurway.wildlife said:

"Was expecting slightly cheaper, not gonna lie"

@robin.miller.92775 wrote:

"What are job opportunities there for first timers, and where do we look"

@aery_mary commented:

"Do apartments come furnished in the rental budget you estimated? 🙋🏼‍♀️"

@_just_josh_ing said:

"Not bad, but I didn't like the lack of beef on the island. That was tough"

@ishd_mcmlxxii said:

"Funny how Caucasians are expats but if a Mauritian was living in Europe or wherever you lot are from…..they would be immigrants."

@georgew069 added:

"Cheap"

More Briefly News stories on expenses

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A South African woman went viral after revealing how much she spent on a travel package to watch a live English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

A wealthy Chinese businessman compared what a R100,000 monthly salary can buy in China versus South Africa, leaving many South Africans surprised by the differences in living costs and purchasing power.

Source: Briefly News