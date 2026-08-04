A South African pensioners' rights activist filmed a raw video update after his mother was rushed to hospital overnight

He revealed the ambulance took three and a half hours to arrive, and opening a file at the hospital took six to eight hours

The activist said senior citizens should be treated as code red and vowed to continue fighting for better service delivery

A gentleman and his mother. Images: @PensionersOfSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

A South African pensioners' rights activist shared an emotional video from his living room on 3 August 2026, speaking openly about the harrowing night he and his family had just endured after his mother fell seriously ill.

The man, known online as part of the Pensioners of South Africa (POSA) platform, filmed the selfie-style clip from his couch in the early hours of the morning. He had only just returned home from the hospital after arriving back at 3 am, while his mother remained admitted.

In the video, he described arriving at the emergency unit and waiting hours before any meaningful help came. The ambulance took three and a half hours to arrive. Once at the hospital, opening a patient file took a further six to eight hours, according to what staff told the family.

Senior citizens treated as a low priority

Visibly exhausted but composed, he said the experience was a direct example of the service delivery failures that pensioners across South Africa face every day. He called for senior citizens to be automatically classified as code red when they arrive at public health facilities, arguing that delays of this kind put elderly lives at risk.

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He also touched on the challenge of medical aid. He explained that cancelling a policy and trying to reinstate it later comes with long waiting periods, something many pensioners discover only when they need cover most.

Despite the personal nature of the situation, he made clear the video was not just about his family.

"We are fighting for everybody else in South Africa too," he said. He also referenced upcoming POSA events on 9 and 11 August, calling them "action time."

POSA describes itself as a non-political, citizen-led platform focused on dignity and fair support for South Africa's elderly population.

South Africans rally behind the family

The post on the Facebook page struck a nerve, with many viewers sharing their own frustrations about the state of emergency healthcare:

@Priscilla Mannie wrote:

"SA is losing doctors and nurses to other countries, and the deficit is to be seen in the services rendered. You can die waiting hours in emergency or waiting on an ambulance. Thank you, JC."

@Marlene Mclean said:

"I'm so sorry to hear that your mom has been admitted to the hospital. I pray that our dear Lord will give the doctors the wisdom to know what the problem is and that she will also receive the best medical care and love from those who are nursing her."

@Ullie Fynn added:

"Sending love and support to our pensioners, may your struggles be heard and acted upon. Speedy recovery to your mom."

@Magdalene Jekels noted:

"Most people are cancelling medical aid and opting for a hospital plan since prices are skyrocketing."

Watch the full clip below:

More on SASSA and pensioner struggles

Briefly News recently reported on more than 200 pensioners who gathered outside a SASSA office in Mitchells Plain, demanding their monthly grant be increased.

recently reported on more than 200 pensioners who gathered outside a SASSA office in Mitchells Plain, demanding their monthly grant be increased. Several major South African retailers and malls are stepping in to help pensioners stretch their money further with weekly discounts.

Meanwhile, a South African pensioner's monthly budget breakdown revealed just how far the SASSA grant actually goes, sparking a nationwide conversation.

Source: Briefly News