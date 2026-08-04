Former England rugby captain Phil Vickery revealed he has considered taking his own life as he spoke about living with a probable CTE diagnosis

Vickery, 50, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition two years ago and has pledged to donate his brain for medical research

The 73-cap international broke down during the interview as he described the daily toll the condition takes on his memory and mental state

Former England rugby captain Phil Vickery has revealed he has contemplated suicide in a deeply personal interview published by The Observer on 1 August 2026, in which he spoke candidly about living with a probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) diagnosis.

Vickery, 50, received the diagnosis two years ago. CTE is a progressive neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head trauma. It cannot be confirmed until after death, and its effects include severe memory loss, shrinking brain tissue and significant mood changes.

Vickery's CTE battle and brain research pledge

The former Wasps and Bath prop, who earned 73 caps for England and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions in 2001 and 2009, described the unrelenting psychological burden of the condition during the interview.

"Brain injuries are with you all the time, 24/7, 365 days a year, and it weighs heavy, and it grinds at you all the time. It won't beat me. You know, I keep going," he said.

He also recalled a recent episode in which he was reduced to tears at the roadside after losing his way on a six-mile route he had completed dozens of times before, saying:

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"What is going on? And I did get there, in the end. It's just stupid things like that."

Confronting the limits of existing research, Vickery pledged to donate his brain to science and raised the prospect of extreme personal sacrifice to force action.

He added:

"Is that gonna make someone stand up? I don't know. What a horrible thing to say. But what does it have to take?"

Watch the interview below.

Rugby concussion lawsuit looms

Vickery is among more than 1,000 players involved in an ongoing concussion lawsuit against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union. The governing bodies are accused of failing to adequately protect players from brain injuries during their careers. Fellow claimants include Welsh internationals Alix Popham and Ryan Jones, both of whom have received the same probable CTE diagnosis.

Despite the gravity of his situation, Vickery said he harboured no regrets about his playing career and stressed that accountability should not come at the sport's expense.

Viewers and fans responded with an outpouring of emotion after the interview was shared online.

@esaum wrote:

"Wow - very raw. Thoughts with all the players who are dealing with brain injuries as a result of playing a game they love."

@_AlexBPsych said:

"Goodness me 😢😢 I hope he's getting some psychological support."

@BenAronov wrote:

"Tragic, so many from Phil's generation now have brain injuries and neurological conditions. These guys played so many games each season with colossal impacts."

Source: Briefly News