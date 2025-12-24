A High Court has blocked an attempt by former professional rugby players to challenge a ruling requiring full medical disclosure in a major brain-injury lawsuit against the sport’s governing bodies

More than a thousand ex-players claim long-term neurological damage linked to repeated head impacts, as rugby authorities continue to reject allegations they failed in their duty of care

The case has reignited focus on concussion risks in elite rugby, with several Springboks previously forced to retire or undergo long-term management due to head-injury concerns

Rugby players who claim they sustained serious brain injuries during their professional careers have failed in their attempt to overturn a court ruling compelling them to disclose full medical histories as part of an ongoing legal battle against the sport’s governing bodies.

A general view of a scrum during the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

More than 1,100 former players from both rugby union and rugby league are involved in the landmark case, alleging that repeated head impacts left them with long-term neurological conditions, including dementia, Parkinson’s disease and motor neurone disease. The defendants, which include World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL),, strongly deny any legal responsibility.

High Court rejects appeal over medical records disclosure

At a High Court hearing, lawyers acting for the players argued that the requirement to provide extensive medical documentation was excessive and financially burdensome. Susan Rodway KC previously described the disclosure order as unrealistic and disproportionate, given the volume of records involved.

However, the judge dismissed those concerns, ruling that the order was justified and necessary for the fair management of the litigation. The court stated that the disclosure demands were neither oppressive nor legally flawed, and that access to neurological test results and full medical histories was essential for the case to proceed properly.

Judge Dexter Dias confirmed that earlier orders issued in 2024 and 2025 requiring claimants to submit medical records and neurological assessments were proportionate. Failure to comply fully may be due to the complexity and scale of the proceedings.

The law firm representing the players, Rylands Garth, said it welcomed the clarity provided by the ruling and confirmed it would comply fully with the court’s directions.

Rugby governing bodies defend player welfare standards

In a joint response, World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU reiterated that player safety remains a core priority, stressing that the sport continues to evolve in its understanding and management of head injuries. They said they remain committed to improving medical protocols and safeguarding players at all levels of the game.

The RFL echoed that position, highlighting its ongoing investment in concussion education, prevention strategies and evidence-based medical practices designed to protect participants in rugby league.

Several high-profile former internationals are among those seeking damages, including members of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning squad such as Steve Thompson, Mark Regan and Phil Vickery. Former Wales players Gavin Henson, Colin Charvis, and Ryan Jones are also involved, alongside ex-England and British & Irish Lions scrum-half Harry Ellis. Former Lions Lee Byrne and Phil Greening joined the action late last year.

The court also noted concerns over how the disclosure process had been handled. Warning: Failure to comply fully may result in some claims being struck out. Meanwhile, Rylands Garth remains under investigation by the Solicitors Regulation Authority following allegations from former England prop Will Green, who claims he was pressured to join the lawsuit despite receiving an independent medical assessment showing no brain injury.

Eben Etzebeth charges upfield during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springbok players with documented concussion or head-injury issues

1. Pat Lambie: Forced early retirement due to repeated concussions

Former Springbok fly-half Pat Lambie retired at just 28 years old because of persistent concussion symptoms. He suffered multiple head knocks during his career, both with the Springboks and at club level and found that recovery times lengthened with each concussion, ultimately leading medical professionals to advise that continuing to play would be hazardous to his long-term health.

2. Eben Etzebeth: Ongoing concussion management

Veteran Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has a documented history of concussions, including cases that kept him sidelined for extended periods. In December 2024, he suffered another concussion that led to a return of symptoms and careful, specialist-led management before being cleared to play again. His concussion history dates back several years, with earlier significant episodes in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

3. Alistair Hargreaves: Concussion-related retirement

Former Springbok lock Alistair Hargreaves retired from professional rugby because of concussion concerns. Though less high-profile than Lambie’s case, Hargreaves’ decision highlighted how repeated head impacts can force elite players to end their careers on medical advice.

