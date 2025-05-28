Eben Etzebeth Injury Update: Springbok Star Fit and Fresh for URC Knockouts
- After battling a concussion and a hamstring strain, the Springbok lock is fully fit and back in action for the Sharks
- Despite a disrupted season, Etzebeth says he feels physically fresh heading into the crucial URC knockout stages
- With the 2025 Test season approaching, Etzebeth’s form and fitness will be closely monitored by the national team coaches
Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has returned to full fitness following a frustrating spell on the sidelines due to concussion and a hamstring injury. Now back in action with the Sharks, the veteran lock is eager to make a meaningful impact as the United Rugby Championship (URC) heads into the knockout stages.
Etzebeth, who was forced to miss a large portion of the season, revealed how unpredictable concussion recovery can be.
“It was obviously frustrating with the concussion. There’s no set timeline. It depends on symptoms and how you react to treatment. I kept thinking, ‘Maybe next week I’ll be ready,’ but it just dragged on.” he admitted
Just as he was eyeing a return, a hamstring strain dealt another blow to his recovery. However, the 32-year-old managed to get 80 minutes under his belt in a recent clash against the Scarlets, marking a turning point in his comeback.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Etzebeth ‘fresh’ at a critical stage
What’s surprising—even for Etzebeth himself—is how fresh he feels heading into the business end of the season.
“It’s weird to say that the body is quite fresh. We’re into the knockout stage already and I haven’t played that much this year. When you finally get a full game, you feel like you’re properly back in the mix.”he said.
The Sharks will be buoyed by the presence of the powerful second-rower as they gear up for their URC quarter-final fixture. His return brings experience, physicality, and leadership to a squad looking to end the season on a high.
Springbok selectors watching closely
With the 2025 Test season around the corner, Etzebeth’s return comes at a crucial time. The Springbok coaching team will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his form and fitness as they prepare for another demanding international calendar. After overcoming a tough spell, Etzebeth is more determined than ever to contribute meaningfully to both the Sharks’ URC campaign and the Springboks’ ambitions.
Cape Town set for global rugby spectacle
The Mother City is gearing up to host one of rugby’s most captivating fixtures as the Springboks face the star-studded Barbarians in the 2025 Qatar Airways Cup. This clash marks a major moment for South African rugby fans, bringing international flair and elite talent to local shores.
Barbarians bring firepower
With a line-up expected to include Test centurions and top performers from leagues like the URC, Top 14, and Super Rugby, the Barbarians promise a thrilling challenge for the Boks. Their free-flowing style and global appeal ensure this fixture will be a true celebration of world rugby.
Springbok star Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia expect second baby
Briefly News previously reported that Springbok WAG Anlia Etzebeth, wife of rugby star Eben Etzebeth, announced her second pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing that the couple is expecting another baby girl.
The power couple, widely adored in South Africa, received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans online.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za