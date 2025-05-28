After battling a concussion and a hamstring strain, the Springbok lock is fully fit and back in action for the Sharks

Despite a disrupted season, Etzebeth says he feels physically fresh heading into the crucial URC knockout stages

With the 2025 Test season approaching, Etzebeth’s form and fitness will be closely monitored by the national team coaches

Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has returned to full fitness following a frustrating spell on the sidelines due to concussion and a hamstring injury. Now back in action with the Sharks, the veteran lock is eager to make a meaningful impact as the United Rugby Championship (URC) heads into the knockout stages.

Eben Etzebeth is back in action and raring to go as the Sharks enter the URC knockout stage. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth, who was forced to miss a large portion of the season, revealed how unpredictable concussion recovery can be.

“It was obviously frustrating with the concussion. There’s no set timeline. It depends on symptoms and how you react to treatment. I kept thinking, ‘Maybe next week I’ll be ready,’ but it just dragged on.” he admitted

Just as he was eyeing a return, a hamstring strain dealt another blow to his recovery. However, the 32-year-old managed to get 80 minutes under his belt in a recent clash against the Scarlets, marking a turning point in his comeback.

Etzebeth ‘fresh’ at a critical stage

What’s surprising—even for Etzebeth himself—is how fresh he feels heading into the business end of the season.

“It’s weird to say that the body is quite fresh. We’re into the knockout stage already and I haven’t played that much this year. When you finally get a full game, you feel like you’re properly back in the mix.”he said.

The Sharks will be buoyed by the presence of the powerful second-rower as they gear up for their URC quarter-final fixture. His return brings experience, physicality, and leadership to a squad looking to end the season on a high.

Springbok selectors watching closely

With the 2025 Test season around the corner, Etzebeth’s return comes at a crucial time. The Springbok coaching team will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on his form and fitness as they prepare for another demanding international calendar. After overcoming a tough spell, Etzebeth is more determined than ever to contribute meaningfully to both the Sharks’ URC campaign and the Springboks’ ambitions.

Etzebeth’s return boosts the Sharks with experience and power ahead of a crucial playoff clash. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town set for global rugby spectacle

The Mother City is gearing up to host one of rugby’s most captivating fixtures as the Springboks face the star-studded Barbarians in the 2025 Qatar Airways Cup. This clash marks a major moment for South African rugby fans, bringing international flair and elite talent to local shores.

Barbarians bring firepower

With a line-up expected to include Test centurions and top performers from leagues like the URC, Top 14, and Super Rugby, the Barbarians promise a thrilling challenge for the Boks. Their free-flowing style and global appeal ensure this fixture will be a true celebration of world rugby.

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia expect second baby

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok WAG Anlia Etzebeth, wife of rugby star Eben Etzebeth, announced her second pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing that the couple is expecting another baby girl.

The power couple, widely adored in South Africa, received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans online.

Source: Briefly News