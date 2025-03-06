Eben Etzebeth met Anlia van Rensburg in 2021, proposed in France in 2022, and married her in a beautiful ceremony in Franschhoek in 2023

The couple welcomed their daughter on January 16, 2024, marking a new chapter in Eben’s life as a devoted family man.

Eben and Anlia actively share their love story and family moments on Instagram, inspiring fans beyond the rugby field

Eben Etzebeth is known for his towering presence and fierce determination on the rugby field, but beyond the sport, he is also a devoted husband and father.

His journey from rugby star to family man is one filled with love, commitment, and deep personal connections.

A Love Story That Began in Cape Town

Etzebeth met his wife, actress and singer Anlia van Rensburg, in October 2021 through mutual friends in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town.

Their chemistry was instant, and their relationship quickly flourished.

Just five months later, in March 2022, Eben proposed to Anlia during a romantic trip to Hyères, France.

Their love story culminated in a breathtaking wedding on February 4, 2023, at the scenic La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Welcoming Their Baby Girl

The couple's happiness reached new heights with the birth of their daughter on January 16, 2024.

Announcing the news on social media, Anlia expressed their "indescribable joy" and gratitude for their growing family.

The couple has since been embracing parenthood with love and dedication.

Celebrating Two Years of Marriage

On February 4, 2025, Eben and Anlia marked their second wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt tribute, Eben described the past two years as the best of his life, while Anlia shared her gratitude, calling herself the happiest wife on the planet.

Their relationship continues to be a source of inspiration for many.

A Glimpse Into Their Lives on Social Media

Both Eben and Anlia are active on Instagram, offering their followers a glimpse into their personal lives.

Their posts showcase family moments, travels, and special occasions, reflecting their deep bond and shared experiences.

More Than Just Rugby

Eben Etzebeth’s journey is a testament to the fact that even the toughest athletes have a softer, more personal side.

While he continues to dominate the rugby field, his greatest achievements may very well be found at home, surrounded by the love of his wife and daughter. Through his marriage and growing family, Etzebeth proves that strength isn't just about power on the field—it's also about love, loyalty, and the relationships that truly matter.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth Trolling Each Other

Briefly News previously reported that South African rugby stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth had some fun on social media after returning to training with the Sharks ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions.

Etzebeth, who had been sidelined for months due to a concussion injury, is not expected to play this weekend, but his return to training is a positive sign for both the Sharks and Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, who remains confident that he will be available for selection this season.

