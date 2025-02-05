Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary with heartfelt messages on social media

The South African power couple reflected on their two years of marriage, sharing beautiful pictures online as fans cheer them on

The post from the Etzebeths garnered loads of reactions from fans and followers on social media

South African rugby superstar Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia Etzebeth have celebrated their second wedding anniversary with fans cheering them on social media.

The power couple met in 2021, and they got married in 2023 in the presence of their families, loved ones, and Springboks stars.

Eben and Anlia exchanged their vows in an elaborate wedding ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia celebrate their second wedding ceremony with heartfelt messages shared on social media. Photo: David Davies.

Eben and Anlia share messages to celebrate wedding anniversary

According to the South African, the couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the important milestone in their marriage.

Anlia posted a picture from their wedding and accompanied it with a lovely caption to celebrate her marriage's second-year anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary, my love!! Thank you for making me the happiest woman on earth!!,” the South African captioned the pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Etzebeth followed suit on his page on Instagram, posting a picture with his wife and a lovely message.

"Best 2 years of my life ♥️4-2-2023♥️," the Sharks star captions the picture he posted.

Eben's close friend and teammate in the South African national team and Sharks, Siya Kolisi was seen liking both post from Anlia and her husband.

South Africans joined the couple to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

SA cheers the Etzebeths as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

karien111 said:

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Congratulations, you guys! Your beautiful love is so beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️."

ilzevanwyk congratulated them:

"Huge congratulations to a stunning family! Also those shoes 🤩❤️."

Karien reacted on Anlia's post:

"Happy wedding anniversary dear Anlia and Eben. May today and every day be beautiful and happy! Love you ❤️❤️❤️"

hanri human commented:

"Aaahhh happy anniversary you two beautiful people🌸 🌸 🌸"

micayla_kachelhoffer wrote on Anlia's post:

"Awww Congratulations you two ❤️ couple goals!! It's also my birthday today."

zoe_vorster shared:

"Many many congratulations!! Another year😱 Enjoy each other and your beautiful little girl!!!"

cathybenson243 on Anlia's post:

"Happy Anniversary to you both, may there be many more happy years together."

Annie May wished the couple well:

"Happy anniversary to you both. What a lovely photo 😍."

emma_demmer said:

"Happy Anniversary to a special couple. May God Bless you with many more happy memories!❤️😍"

mariana.ziemkendorf responded:

"Geez, you guys are just too beautiful. Congratulations💐."

Geraldine Fourie wrote:

"Happy anniversary to one special married couple. May dear Jesus save you for each other for a long time ❤️"

Eben and Anlia's daughter marks 1st birthday

Briefly News also reported that Eben and Anlia Etzebeth celebrated their daughter, Elizabedi, on her first ever birthday.

Elizabedi was born January 16, 2024, and her first year birthday celebration was tagged a Winnie The Poo-themed party.

Fans and other top celebrities joined the couple to celebrate their daughter on social media.

