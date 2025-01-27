Siya Kolisi, Rachel ‘React’ As Etzebeth Takes His Wife to Botswana for Breakfast

Siya Kolisi and his former wife Rachel 'reacted' to an Instagram post shared by Eben Etzebeth, showcasing a romantic breakfast with his wife, Anlia, on Botswana’s Chobe River

The post highlighted the couple spending quality time together, and they chose a lovely location to express their love to each other

The Springboks star is reportedly recovering from a concussion injury and he's expected to out of action for several weeks

Eben Etzebeth has continued to spend his downtime with his lovely wife Anlia, and Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, observed his recent post about their vacation in Botswana.

The Sharks star is currently out of action due to injury and has been using his time off the pitch to spend quality moments with his wife.

The South African rugby star is reportedly recovering from a concussion injury. He's expected to be out of action for weeks for both the Springboks and the Sharks.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, enjoy lovely time together while on vacation in Botswana. Photo: David Davies/Getty Images and @chobe_house.

Etzebeth takes Anlia to Botswana for breakfast

In the wake of making his time off pitch memorable, Etzebeth took his partner on an expensive vacation to Botswana.

According to the South African, the South African couple secured a luxury boutique safari lodge alongside the Chobe River for themselves.

They had breakfast on the Chobe River amongst other things they've enjoyed since they arrived in the South African neighbouring country.

The Springboks star shared a picture of him and Anlia enjoying breakfast on Instagram and accompanied it with a lovely caption.

"Breakfast on the Chobe River @chobe_house #chobehouse #botswana," the caption for the picture reads.

Anlia went further to post several pictures of them learning about wildlife photography and doing a photo safari.

"Yesterday we arrived at @chobe_house in Botswana.😍 What a warm welcome! We spent our first day on the Chobe River doing a Photo Safari and learning about wildlife photography. Such an amazing way to experience and focus on God’s beautiful creation, big and small..🙏🦋🐘🌿"

Chobe House also posted on their official page a picture of the Etzebeths and explained how privileged they are to host the South African couple.

"A real privilege to host Eben and Anlia for a weekend of relaxation and adventure in the Chobe, Botswana 🐘," the statement from Chobe house reads.

"We started the weekend with some boat cruises along the Chobe River, which provided unique sightings of hippos, elephants and crocodiles.

"We then spent a night sleeping under the stars inside the Chobe National Park, where we enjoyed some lions at sunset, as well as a curious leopard who visited us while we shared stories by the campfire. It’s been an amazing few days with lots of memories made ✨"

Siya Kolisi, Rachel 'react' to Etzebeth's post

Etzebeth's close friend, Siya and his former wife, Rachel, were observant as he spent time with his wife.

All the post shared by Eben and Anlia concerning their vacation in Botswana was liked by both Siya and Rachel.

Siya and Rachel have since announced their divorce, but are still constantly involved with some of their friends, including the Etzebeths.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Eben, Anlia's daughter on her birthday

Briefly News earlier reported that Rachel Kolisi took time to celebrate Eben and Anlia's daughter, Elizebedi, on her first ever birthday anniversary.

The South African businesswoman joined other fans and followers of the couple to celebrate their daughter.

